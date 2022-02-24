Ruto answers Uhuru, dares Raila to a duel

Deputy President William Ruto on Thursday downplayed his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta’s endorsement of Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga for the presidency, saying only Kenyans have the power to decide who their next leader will be.

Speaking in Mwingi, Kitui County, the DP said he was not worried about the endorsement, even as he dared Mr Odinga to come out of Mr Kenyatta’s shadow. The Kenya Kwanza alliance leader added that he has no problem with Mr Kenyatta supporting “an individual who neither campaigned nor voted for him”.

“The President of Kenya has decided in his democratic right to support my competitor and I respect the opinion and the decision of my friend the President. I respect the President’s decision but I also know that the President is not my competitor,” said Dr Ruto.

“The person I am in competition with is Mr Kitendawili and therefore I ask him not to hide behind the President but must step forward and compete with me.”

Dr Ruto was responding to President Kenyatta remarks at a rally on Wednesday in Sagana, Nyeri County, where he urged Mt Kenya voters to support Mr Odinga and help him protect the region’s interests and his legacy while dismissing his deputy as unfit to succeed him.

Explaining why he had snubbed the Deputy President as his preferred successor and instead endorsed Mr Odinga, he portrayed his deputy as dishonest, censuring him for premature campaigns.

The DP dared Mr Odinga to come out with his plan and agenda for the country instead of waiting for endorsements, saying it is Kenyans who will decide the next leader of the country.

“We will submit ourselves to the people of Kenya and will respect their will as we respect their decision to choose whoever they want to be their leader in the great republic of Kenya,” he said.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party leader said he has a longtime relationship with President Kenyatta and the two worked together and that his endorsement of Mr Odinga should not be a cause for alarm.

“We have worked with the President delivering on our pledges on infrastructure, electricity, education and much more. We should hold the excitement and not get ahead of ourselves and let Kenyans decide who has the best agenda, plan and track record,” he said.

Exuding confidence, he said he has the agenda, plan and track record that Kenyans can assess as opposed to his opponent.