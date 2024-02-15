Murder suspect Kevin Kinyanjui Kang’ethe, who was re-arrested on Tuesday night, was seeking connections to a person who could assist him cross the Kenyan border to a neighbouring country, the Nation has learnt.

Friends, relatives and the police who spoke to the Nation said that he had already confessed that he did not escape from Muthaiga Police Station as had been earlier reported, but walked free after striking a deal with some rogue officers.

Mr Kang’ethe is wanted in the United States of America for the murder of his girlfriend Margaret Mbitu, whose body was found inside a car parked at Boston Logan International Airport.

Yesterday, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss Mohamed Amin said that investigations on how he escaped from custody were being conducted by the Internal Affairs Unit.

He also commended the public and officers who were involved in the re-arrest of the fugitive.

“I urge members of the public to always share information whenever they see that things are not right,” he said.

Margaret Mbitu, 30, was found dead in a parking lot at Logan Airport in Boston, US. Photo credit: Missing Person Poster

The Nation has learnt that close relatives of Mr Kang’ethe became victims of his escape as they were arrested by DCI officers and questioned on his whereabouts.

“Most of the family members have been arrested several times and questioned about his moves. All were very innocent and his escape from the station was bringing more trouble,” said a relative.

Were it not for a meeting that was held by members of Mr Kang’ethe’s family and a decision made that he should be smoked out or if he approached any of them they should report to the police, then he might still be at large.

On Tuesday night at 9.30pm, the fugitive arrived at the rented house of his cousin, a man he usually visited whenever he was in the country and knocked on the door. When the cousin’s wife peeped through the window and saw it was Mr Kang’ethe, she informed the husband and they both agreed to let him in but alerted one of his aunts.

“That is when I went to waste time with him behind the building I live in as my wife alerted people that he was with me,” the cousin said. He added that he then advised Mr Kang’ethe to surrender because his escape had only made matters worse for his family.

As they were having the conversation, Ms Jane Atieno, the fugitive’s aunt, contacted the police. Three police officers were sent to go and pick Ms Atieno and her relative Cyrus Otieno, who then directed them to where Mr Kang’ethe was.

At first, Mr Kang’ethe denied that he was the person wanted by the police, but his cousin confirmed that he was the one.

The suspect had visited a barber shop immediately he was released from custody and shaved off his beard to alter his look.

“There was no way we could allow him to leave again because his escape from the station was putting a lot of people in trouble. Since we are law abiding citizens, we had long made the decision that if anyone gets him, then we shall hand him over,” Ms Atieno told the Nation.

Kevin Kang'ethe (centre) at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi on February 14, 2024. Photo credit: Richard Munguti | Nation Media Group

She said that after the Muthaiga escape, which was described as an embarrassment to the National Police Service by Nairobi County police boss Adamson Bungei, the family was unhappy.

Ms Atieno also condoled with the family of Ms Mbitu, saying that they also wanted them to get justice.

“In as much as he might be bitter about what happened, we did not have an option but to hand him over to the police. Also, we never wanted a situation where he might end up being shot dead by the police while on the run,” she said.

Mr Otieno described his nephew as a man who had a lot of money and loved to enjoy life. He also revealed that the fugitive worked as an aircraft engineer in the US.