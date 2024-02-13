Two arrested over disappearance of murder suspect Kevin Kang'ethe

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the escape of murder suspect Kevin Kang’ethe.

The arrest of the two was confirmed by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss, Amin Ibrahim, on Tuesday.

“It is true that the two were questioned over what they know in connection with the escape of the murder suspect from lawful custody,” a detective privy to the matter told the Nation.

Last week, Mr Kang’ethe, 40, made a daring escape from Muthaiga Police Station where he was being held.

The suspect had been detained pending a ruling on whether he should be extradited to face a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of Margaret Mbitu on October 31, 2023.

Detectives had also arrested and locked up a Nairobi-based lawyer in connection with Mr Kang'ethe's escape.

Ms Beatrice Ng'ethe was released on Sunday evening after spending two days in a cell at Pangani Police Station following her arrest on Friday.

Ms Ng’ethe was picked up by detectives from her house in Kiambu County on Friday morning as she was preparing breakfast.

Officers looking into the case on Sunday intimated that Ms Ng’ethe, who is Mr Kang'ethe’s cousin, became a person of interest after phone records revealed that she was in communication with the fugitive days before he strolled out of Muthaiga Police Station without a trace.

A day before the escape, Ms Ng’ethe had gone to have a word with Mr Kang'ethe after he sought legal advice on the case.

Ms Ng’ethe denied knowledge of Kang'ethe's plans to escape from lawful custody.