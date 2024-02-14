Kenyan police have arrested Kevin Kang'ethe, a fugitive wanted by US authorities for the murder of a woman.

Nairobi police chief Adamson Bungei confirmed Mr Kang'ethe was arrested in Ngong, Kajiado County, after a five-day manhunt. He escaped from Muthaiga police station last week where he was being held.

Mr Kang’ethe, 40, had been detained pending a ruling on whether he should be extradited to face a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of Margaret Mbitu on October 31, 2023.

Margaret Mbitu, 30, was found dead in a parking lot at Logan Airport in Boston, US. Photo credit: Missing Person Poster