Wanted fugitive Kevin Kang'ethe captured in Ngong
Kenyan police have arrested Kevin Kang'ethe, a fugitive wanted by US authorities for the murder of a woman.
Nairobi police chief Adamson Bungei confirmed Mr Kang'ethe was arrested in Ngong, Kajiado County, after a five-day manhunt. He escaped from Muthaiga police station last week where he was being held.
Mr Kang’ethe, 40, had been detained pending a ruling on whether he should be extradited to face a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of Margaret Mbitu on October 31, 2023.
His arrest drew the attention of the US, whose officials, in a brief statement, thanked Kenyan authorities for finally apprehending the man accused of killing his girlfriend in a Massachusetts neighbourhood, stashing her body in a car, driving it to an airport parking lot, and catching a flight to Nairobi.