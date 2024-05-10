Al Shabaab militants fire grenade at border patrol unit in Garissa, officer dead

At least one police officer was confirmed dead after Al Shabaab militants fired rocket propelled grenade at the Border Patrol Unit in Yumbis, near Kenya Kenya-Somalia border on Friday.

Garissa County Police Commander John Samburumo confirmed the incident.

It is reported that during the attack, the officers were fired with RPG ' PKM and AK47 rifles.

They engaged the militants and as a result one officer, APC Francis Ngugi, was shot dead.

One other officer, APC Gilbert Bett sustained a gun shot injury on the right thigh but he is in stable condition.

One AK47 rifle with 90 rounds of ammunition assigned to the deceased officer was lost in the incident.