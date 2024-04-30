worried man

I work in Qatar earning Sh180,000 but I’m left with zero. Do I quit and return to Kenya?

Photo credit: Shitterstock
Simon Mburu

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

  • I am not able to save anything and I am wondering if all the sacrifices I make to work here are worth it.
  • I am scared that I will return with nothing but shame.

