Turkana cut off as rains cause devastation across country

Days of torrential rains continued to cause severe flooding in most parts of the country leaving at least 50 people dead on Sunday night alone.

By last evening, according to Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, at least 120 people had lost their lives, with the Mai Mahiu tragedy accounting for the highest number of deaths at 46.

The heavy rainfall washed away houses, cut roads, inundated farmlands and displaced residents across the country.

Travellers were forced to spend Sunday night in the cold as the only road connecting Turkana County to the rest of the country was damaged following heavy rains in the area.

The Kitale-Kapenguria-Lodwar-Juba highway was cut off at Lous market in West Pokot County, paralysing transport along the road and leaving and communities isolated.

The most affected road users were teachers and students traveling back to school for the second term, and traders in Kainuk, Lokichar, Lodwar, Kakuma and Lokichoggio towns who rely on Kitale and Kapenguria towns for fruits, cereals and vegetables.

The Kitale-Kapenguria-Lodwar-Juba Highway was cut off at Lous area in West Pokot County on Monday, April 29. Photo credit: Oscar Kaikai | Nation Media Group

West Pokot County Commissioner, Khalif Abdulahi saidthat after receiving reports of the incident, traffic police from Marich Police Station were dispatched to the site.

“Our priority is the safety and well-being of the stranded travellers. We’re working tirelessly to explore solutions and restore connectivity as quickly as possible,” he said, explaining that relevant agencies were exploring alternative routes.

He assured the public that updates on the highway would be disseminated promptly.

Efforts to restore the highway were underway yesterday, with emergency personnel and construction crews mobilised. The contractor for the ongoing Marich Kopass road construction has been engaged to help out.

Stranded passengers said the government should move with speed to provide an alternative route.

“It’s a nightmare. We were on our way to Lodwar for business, but now we’re stuck here with no idea when we’ll be able to continue our journey,” said John Kiptum.

Kosetei sub-location Assistant Chief Joseph Siwa who was on the road said: “We call on the government to intervene in constructing gabions along the busy highway to prevent more damage.”

Public service vehicle driver John Logiron said that the section was destroyed around midnight forcing them to spend the night in the cold.

Other sections of the road that have been affected are Kalemngorok drift between Kainuk and Lokichar and between Karoge and Kasuroi.

Kalemngorok resident Esther Ajuma said that since Lodwar and other major towns in the county rely on Trans Nzoia and Uasin Gishu counties for most of their basic commodities, without a reliable bridge at Kalemngorok, residents will suffer.

In Murang’a County, six people, including three minors died on Sunday night as their homes were hit by a landslide in Kiganjo. The landslide hit three homes and destroyed about three acres of land. Efforts to rescue the deceased, who included a man and his wife, were hindered by the heavy downpour.

County disaster manager Bilha Wanjiku said the tragedy that also affected livestock occurred a few meters from where another incident happened four years ago.

“We are assessing the situation and urging neighbours to move to safer grounds,” she said.

Residents urged the national and county governments to use the emergency fund to minimise deaths, injuries and destruction of property.

“This is my home area and we have never seen such a thing. We are asking our governor to think about our needs as the emergency response team delayed,” said Stephen Kimani.

In Kirinyaga, one person drowned while he was crossing the flooded Thiba River. According to the residents, John Warui, 27, was returning to his Gakungu village home from Ngurubani town on Sunday evening when he met his death.

The floods have also displaced more than 600 families and left a trail of destruction in farms and villages.

Meru County Commissioner Jacob Ouma said four people have died and several others displaced by floods.

“About 255 people have been affected by floods while 67 households have been displaced in Igembe Central. Eighty others have been affected by a landslide in Imenti South,” Mr Ouma said.

In Nyeri, those living around Gura river are counting losses after a bridge they heavily rely on was rendered impassable. The bridge serves as a vital link between Tetu and Mukurweini constituencies.

At the same time, Kenya Red Cross Coast Regional Manager Mohamed Abdikadir raised an alarm saying water levels in River Tana are rising at an alarming rate and called for urgent preventative.

“Currently the situation looks a bit dire because the river gauge is reported to have gone up from 5.4 millimetres yesterday evening to 6.1 millimetres,”he said.

The agency has dispatched boats to evacuate farmers and herders trapped by the water, which has started flowing into homesteads.

Tana River Governor Dhadho Godhana reiterated calls for residents to move to higher grounds.

“There is no time we’ve had floods and not lost people, and we have lost them because they are not prepared enough to understand what nature is saying,” he said.

Tana River County Commissioner David Koskei said that 12 boats are available to help with the rescue efforts.

Government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura, speaking in Mombasa, said: “The relentless downpours are forecasted to persist in the coming months, heightening concerns over the safety of citizens and the security of property. All 47 counties have borne the brunt of the flooding, underscoring the widespread nature of the crisis.”

In Kilifi, Governor Gideon Mung’aro while on a tour of Shakahola and Chakama villages, said nine villages along the river Sabaki had been affected by floods.

“The good thing is that most villages are on raised grounds and the only problem is that they are surrounded by water. Only farm lands are affected, but we are on the lookout since the water volumes are rising,” he said.



