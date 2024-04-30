Kitale - Kapenguria - Lodwar - Juba highway

Turkana cut off as rains cause devastation across country

Kitale - Kapenguria - Lodwar - Juba highway cut off at Lou's in West Pokot County on April 29, 2024.

Photo credit: Oscar Kaikai | Nation Media Group

By  Oscar Kakai  &  Sammy Lutta

What you need to know:

  • Local leaders say various agencies are trying to repair the road.
  • Travellers were forced to spend Sunday night in the cold after the only road linking Turkana County to the rest of the country was damaged.
  • Heavy rains have washed away homes, cut roads, flooded farmland and displaced people across the country.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Tuju handed fresh blow in tussle with bank over loan

    Raphael Tuju.

  2. PREMIUM 'I knew Tom Mboya's killers'

  3. PREMIUM 'I work in Qatar earning Sh180,000 but I’m left with zero'

    worried man

  4. PREMIUM How national government will force counties to pass budgets by June

    Devolution Conference