Floods kill four people in Suba South, Homa Bay

At least four people have died after being swept away by flash floods in Rangwa East in Suba South Constituency.

The Sunday afternoon incident also left several people counting their losses after water destroyed their property.

The dead included a woman and three children who belonged to the same family. They died near Kisaku area in Homa Bay County.

Witnesses said they were on their way to the nearby Sindo market when the raging waters suddenly appeared and swept them away.

Kaksingri West Location Chief Eliud Odeka said an elderly man was rescued as he was swept away by the floodwaters. He said the survivor was in a critical condition.

An unknown number of livestock were also swept away.

Meanwhile, more than 200 families in Sindo town were left homeless after their homes were submerged.

Residents of Kaksingri in Suba South at the site where three bodies were found after being swept away by flash floods on April 28, 2024. Photo credit: George Odiwuor | Nation Media Group

Most of the flooded houses are rental houses made of iron sheets. Mr Odeka said businesses had also been affected.

"Some shops, food kiosks and stalls were flooded while others were damaged. There is an urgent need for assistance to the affected people," he said.

The flooding is believed to have been caused by a heavy downpour on the Sumba, Kisaku and Rang'wa hills.

"All the water from the hills moved along a channel towards Sindo town, catching the residents unawares," Mr Odeka said.

Bodies of the dead were pulled out of the mud.

County Commissioner Moses Lilan said his office was working with other agencies to help displaced families find shelter and food.

"We have started mobilising resources to help displaced families. We are also advising families living on the lower side of the town to move to higher ground," he said.

Suba South MP Caroli Omondi sent his condolences to the bereaved families.