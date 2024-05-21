Nancy Macharia

TSC gets Sh13 billion for teachers’ pay deal, job terms change

Teachers Service Commission boss Nancy Macharia and Legal Director Cavin Anyuor before a parliamentary committee in February.  

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  David Muchunguh

Senior Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Pay rise of between 7 per cent and 9.5 per cent of the basic salary was spread over two years

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM The making of Gachagua's new centre of power

    Rigathi Gachagua

  2. PREMIUM Medic sues ex-patient-cum-lover in precedent-setting case

    medical doctor

  3. PREMIUM Economy adds 848,100 new jobs as growth rises

    jobs

  4. PREMIUM Dramatic Kenyan visit by Iran President Raisi that rattled US

    President William Ruto