Kenya National Union of Teachers Secretary-General Collins Oyuu (centre) addresses journalists at the Kenya School of Government in Nairobi on August 22, 2023 after a meeting with the Teachers Service Commission on a salary increment for teachers.


Pay talks fall flat as teachers offered 2.4 per cent increase

By  David Muchunguh

What you need to know:

  • The TSC proposes to raise the minimum basic salary for the lowest-paid teacher at Job Grade B5 by Sh1,037 from the current minimum of Sh21,756 to Sh22,793 in the first year
  • The highest paid teacher at Job Grade D5 would not have a raise on the Sh131,380 basic pay this year.
  • Kuppet secretary-general Akello Misori said the union is pushing for a 30 to 70 per cent pay rise

