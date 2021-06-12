Uhuru allies meet to chart course ahead of 2022 polls

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui leads other political leaders from Mt Kenya in a press conference on May 26,2021 at Sarova Panafric Hotel in Nairobi.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
kimanthi

By  Kennedy Kimanthi

Regional Editor, Central and Northern Kenya

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The leaders from counties that make up Gikuyu, Embu and Meru Association (Gema) communities will start the talks at Lusoi Lodge in Nyeri in an attempt to chart a joint political course.

Allies of President Uhuru Kenyatta are meeting in Nyeri on Saturday to plot his succession and unite his supporters in the face of growing rebellion in his backyard.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Muturi, Haji wade into Judiciary row

  2. South Africa expels Malawi diplomats

  3. PRIME Raila and Kalonzo 'to revive Nasa'

  4. Uhuru allies meet to chart course ahead of 2022 polls

  5. Ruto spared as Raila's budget cut

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.