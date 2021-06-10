DP William Ruto
File | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Ruto allies allege plot to confine his campaigns to Rift Valley

By  Patrick Lang'at

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • DP’s team pointed out politicians allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta being allowed to hold rallies.
  • UDA chairman Johnson Muthama said the government was applying dictatorial tactics in dealing with the DP’s allies.

Allies of Deputy President William Ruto have alleged a state plot to scuttle meetings by the DP’s team to confine them to the Rift Valley region as part of schemes to derail his 2022 State House bid.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Muturi, Haji wade into Judiciary row

  2. South Africa expels Malawi diplomats

  3. PRIME Raila and Kalonzo 'to revive Nasa'

  4. Uhuru allies meet to chart course ahead of 2022 polls

  5. Ruto spared as Raila's budget cut

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.