DP William Ruto spared as Raila Odinga's budget cut

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani is pictured with the briefcase containing the 2021/22 budget statement after arriving at Parliament buildings on June 10, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Paul Wafula

Nation Media Group

It will cost taxpayers Sh7.6 billion to settle salaries of top State officials, including the President, his deputy, Cabinet Secretaries as well us retired ones like the former prime minister and vice presidents.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Muturi, Haji wade into Judiciary row

  2. South Africa expels Malawi diplomats

  3. PRIME Raila and Kalonzo 'to revive Nasa'

  4. Uhuru allies meet to chart course ahead of 2022 polls

  5. Ruto spared as Raila's budget cut

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.