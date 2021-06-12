DP William Ruto spared as Raila Odinga's budget cut

It will cost taxpayers Sh7.6 billion to settle salaries of top State officials, including the President, his deputy, Cabinet Secretaries as well us retired ones like the former prime minister and vice presidents.

From this amount, a total of Sh1.5 billion will run the Cabinet, while State House, Nairobi, will consume Sh3.9 billion.

“The Executive Office of the President is mandated with the responsibility of providing policy direction and national leadership towards realisation of the country’s development agenda,” the budget says.

Deputy President William Ruto is among the biggest winners. His office was spared the cuts seen in the previous budget.

Despite Dr Ruto’s budget reducing to Sh1.4 billion, perks and allowances for his office increased by Sh10 million to Sh572 million.

As the government launched a clampdown on Dr Ruto’s office last year, his budget also came under attack.

Treasury then increased allocations to the office of former Prime Minister and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Deputy President William Ruto at Methodist Church in Kitengela, Kajiado County, on September 13, 2020. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Raila’s budget

From Mr Odinga’s budget, Mr Yatani removed the Sh15 million allocation for new cars.

In the 2021/22 financial year that starts next month, Mr Odinga’s office has been allocated Sh68 million, as the government follows through a commitment to recognise the Premier’s office in perpetuity.

This will keep on the government payroll the entire secretariat of Mr Odinga’s office.

For instance, insurance costs for the office has been allocated Sh20 million while Sh6.8 million will go to routine vehicle maintenance.

Retired presidents and vice presidents enjoy similar perks in the budget.

The office of First Lady Margaret Kenyatta and the wife of the Deputy President, Rachel Ruto, have been allocated Sh253 million and Sh235 million respectively while retired President Mwai Kibaki will get Sh98.6 million, lower than the Sh113.4 million he was given in the current financial year.

Former vice presidents

Retired vice-president Moody Awori will receive Sh49.4 million, a marginal rise from the Sh48.2 million awarded this year.

The office former vice-president Kalonzo Musyoka was given Sh68 million, a marginal drop from the Sh70.9 million it got this year.

The Cabinet will consume Sh781 million, a 15 per cent drop from the current Sh920 million.

Of this amount, Sh302 million will go to salaries. Another Sh269 million will be for allowances.

It means every Cabinet Secretary will take home at least Sh1.5 million in salaries and allowances every month.

The Treasury does not provide the exact amounts paid to Cabinet Secretaries.

Despite a structure provided by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission, it is difficult to trace ministers’ perks.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga speaks at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu County during Madaraka Day Celebrations on June 1, 2021. Photo credit: PSCU

Domestic travel

Domestic travel for the Cabinet will consume Sh8.3 million while foreign trips will cost the taxpayer Sh8.6 million. The Cabinet secretariat will consume Sh13.2 million.

State House Nakuru will get Sh20.9 million, up from the Sh15.5 million it received this year.

Running state lodges in Sagana, Kisumu, Eldoret and Kakamega will cost Sh56.6 million.

Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS), which gets its allocations through the Executive Office of the President, will receive Sh27.2 billion as the government continues to provide additional funding to the city county.

Mr Yatani said the allocation will comprise Sh18 billion for recurrent expenditure and Sh9.2 billion for development.

The approved budget for the Executive Office of the President in the last three years has been Sh11.1 billion in 2017/18, Sh11.7 billion in 2018/19 and Sh.12.8 billion in 2019/20.

Mr Yatani said the presidency has helped place 341 ministries, departments and agencies on performance contracting, refurbished State Houses, lodges and Harambee House and provided counter-terrorism advisory services to South Sudan.

It has also presented Beyond Zero mobile clinics to counties; mentored and rewarded 3,126 pupils under the Pupils Reward Scheme project; empowered 39,000 women.