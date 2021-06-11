DP William Ruto
Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

DP William Ruto terms BBI a ploy to hire ‘tribal chiefs’

WhatsApp Image 2020-09-22 at 13.20.40

By  Onyango K'Onyango

What you need to know:

  • Deputy President says creating more positions at the top would not solve Kenya’s economic and political problems.
  • The DP says priority must be given to reviving the economy in order to create more jobs. 

Deputy President William Ruto has dismissed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) as a ploy to create more executive positions for ‘tribal kingpins’.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Muturi, Haji wade into Judiciary row

  2. South Africa expels Malawi diplomats

  3. PRIME Raila and Kalonzo 'to revive Nasa'

  4. Uhuru allies meet to chart course ahead of 2022 polls

  5. Ruto spared as Raila's budget cut

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.