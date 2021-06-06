Justin Muturi coronation: Speaker dares MPs to impeach him

Justin Muturi coronation

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi speaks during his coronation as Mount Kenya spokesman at Mukurwe wa Nyagathanga in Murang'a County on May 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi noted that he has been politically active for many years so he cannot be shaken by threats.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi on Sunday dared Members of Parliament opposed to his coronation as Mount Kenya spokesperson to impeach him.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Mugabe's children rush to court over exhumation row

  2. Death toll in Nigerian boat accident rises to 97

  3. Amazon's Jeff Bezos to go to space in July

  4. Interpol database to identify missing persons through family DNA

  5. Mali strongman Assimi Goita sworn-in as interim President

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.