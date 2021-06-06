Justin Muturi coronation: Speaker dares MPs to impeach him

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi on Sunday dared Members of Parliament opposed to his coronation as Mount Kenya spokesperson to impeach him.

Mr Muturi told the MPs that he was ready for the battle.

"Bring the motion of impeachment against me. I'm not a coward," he told the press at St Mark Ena Secondary School on Sunday after a service at the Embu Anglican Diocese. He was the chief guest at a function at the venue.

Mr Muturi noted that he has been politically active for many years so he cannot be shaken by threats.

"I have been in the political game for long. Some of those threatening me have been in Parliament for only three years. Those against me can't even meet the threshold to kick me out," he said.

Speaker Muturi at the centre of Mt Kenya political battles

The Speaker said he will be in Parliament on Tuesday, doing his work, so those who want to pass a vote of no confidence in him could do so without delay.

He vowed to continue uniting Mount Kenya leaders, in line with his new role as spokesman of the Gikuyu, Embu and Meru Association (Gema) despite opposition by his critics.

"Leaders from Mount Kenya have been divided. I must bring them together so that we speak in one voice and lobby for our share of the national cake," he said.

The Speaker said these leaders should get serious if they want to be in the next government and for their people to benefit in terms of resources.

Presidential candidate

During the function, leaders from Mount Kenya East declared that the National Assembly Speaker is their 2022 presidential candidate.

They told Mr Muturi to ignore the critics and go for the top seat when President Uhuru Kenyatta retires, be bold enough and bank on their unwavering support.

Led by the Ruguru-Ngandori MCA Muturi Mwombo, they said it is time for one of their own to become Kenya’s top leader.

"All the MCAs and MPs from Embu, Meru and Tharaka Nithi counties are solidly behind the Speaker, who has already been crowned the spokesperson of Mount Kenya," said Mr Mwombo.

The leaders added that since Mount Kenya East has supported Central Kenya leaders for decades, they must now reciprocate.

"We can also produce the President. The Speaker is our choice for the top job," added Mr Mwombo.

The leaders pledged to meet soon and strategise on how to campaign for the Speaker.

Kagaari MCA Robert Ireri said: "Muturi will be our presidential candidate ... there will be no retreat.”

Muturi coronation: Munya says Uhuru still the supremo

Matters education

Chuka University Vice Chancellor Erastus Njoka described the Speaker as a brilliant and hard working person who is slowly taking over the country's leadership.

"The Speaker is a humble man who is slowly inheriting the earth," he said to laughter.

On education, Mr Muturi expressed concerns over increasing unrest in Embu and called on stakeholders to address the issue.

He noted that four schools recently went on strike, caused massive destruction of property and disrupted learning.

"The root cause of school strikes should be found so that the problem is solved," he said.

Adding that the rate at which students are striking is worrying, he asked teachers to take indiscipline seriously and counter it.

Mr Muturi also challenged parliamentarians to uphold discipline when discussing Bills in the House.