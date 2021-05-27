Justin Muturi
Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Justin Muturi coronation widens rift in Mt Kenya

logo (5)
logo (11)

By  Ibrahim Oruko  &  Mwangi Muiruri

Four Mt Kenya governors have disowned the coronation of National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi as the region’s spokesman, escalating a power struggle that has gripped President Uhuru Kenyatta’s backyard.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kenya's Covid cases exceed 170,000 as death toll rises by 16

  2. Congo's Sassou Nguesso turns to inner circle for new government

  3. Havi-backed lawyer joins IEBC selection panel

    Kitui-based lawyer Morris Kimuli

  4. Regulators condemn more than 500 buildings in Kampala

  5. Court halts hearing of cases linked to Maraga advisory

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.