ODM: Here are our terms to support Ruto’s re-election 

ODM leader Raila Odinga’s allies are mulling a future political coalition with President William Ruto should he deliver on his recent promises to his bastions.

Basking in the glory of the recent appointments of its members to the broad-based cabinet, the ODM politicians including Mr Odinga’s elder brother – Siaya senator Oburu Oginga say nothing would stop them from working with the Head of State if he delivers on his pledges.

Speaking against the backdrop of President Ruto’s visit to Nyanza region, they said they had worked before with the Head of State in ODM and will be ready to work with him once again.

Nation has established that if all goes well and Mr Odinga successfully clinches the chairmanship of the African Union Commission (AUC) in February election, then his team and that of the Head of State will likely strike a 2027 deal.

In the deal, they are expected to draw a power-sharing formula that will incorporate ODM and the president’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Dr Oginga declared that the ODM leader has since embraced resident Ruto, adding that the Luo nation will be ready to pay his 2007 political debt should he make his promises a reality and involve the community in employment in his administration.

“He received a welcome in the Luo nation more than any other time he has been around. This is because Raila has embraced him and I think it is not bad kurudisha mkono (pay a political debt),” Dr Oginga said.

He noted that president Ruto played a major role in 2007 in making Mr Odinga Prime Minister of Kenya.

“He did not just support him by word of mouth but mobilized people in the Rift Valley who voted for him man to man yet we did not give him much in the last election,” Dr Oginga said.

He went on: “…but we are telling you Mr president that as things move, let us continue to talk and negotiate and let our people feel the government, let them feel they are also part of the government.

“We have given you our cream of the party. We have given you our two deputy party leaders (Hassan Joho and Wycliffe Oparanya), we have given you John Mbadi who was our chairman, as well as Opiyo Wandayi who was minority leader in parliament, that’s the top most cream from our party and we want them to work for Kenyans.”

Dr Oginga wants President Ruto to ensure the community is integrated in government, in employment in all sectors of government, “so that Luos feel they are part and parcel of the government.”

National Assembly Minority leader Junet Mohamed who is also the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Secretary General trained his guns on former President Uhuru Kenyatta, blaming him for failing to help the ODM leader win the presidency in the 2022 General Election.

He argues that whereas Mr Odinga helped stabilise President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration through the ‘Handshake’ deal, the former Head of State did not do much to help him secure victory.

Handshake refers to the deal between Mr Kenyatta and Mr Odinga signed on March 9, 2018 that ended weeks of violence following the disputed 2017 presidential election.

Mr Mohamed, a confidant of the ODM leader has opened up since the coalition lost the 2022 presidential election, saying their camp gained nothing from Mr Kenyatta.

“I was at the centre of the last campaigns and the president’s team demonised us over the handshake saying that we were part and parcel of the problems in government yet we were on the other side of the fence and held no position in that government.

“We were never given any cabinet position but now we have ODM members who have resigned to join the cabinet. So now, even if somebody says we are part of the government, we can agree but the other one, we were put on the periphery until last minute when we thought we were winning, but it just went like that. It was a sad state of affairs,” Mr Mohamed said.

Signaling a possible coalition between Mr Odinga’s camp and president Ruto, Mr Mohamed told the Head of State to ensure Mr Odinga wins the chairmanship of the African Union Commission (AUC).

“Raila’s AU quest is very important to us. We saw a great launch with EAC presidents around.

“If we secure that post; mambo itakuwa matatu na hiyo matatu tutatangaza siku ingine (We shall have only three issues and those we will declare at an opportune time),” added Mr Mohamed.

The National Assembly Minority leader went ahead to declare that his Majority counterpart Kimani Ichung’wa’s last name already depicts an ‘Orange’ which is the symbol of Mr Odinga’s ODM party.

“I also want to add that since we are now under the broad-based government, when the by-elections here in Ugunja come, it should be reserved for ODM,” the Suna East MP said, alluding to possible zoning to ensure the president’s UDA and other Kenya Kwanza allied parties do not field against Mr Odinga’s party in the area.

Mr Joho who is the Cabinet Secretary for Mining and Blue Economy has since declared that the ODM team was now part of government.

“I want to say for the record that we are now in government. I can feel it and I have no plans of leaving today, tomorrow or in future.

“Wale ambao hawaamini wajue hii safari ni ya masafa marefu (Those in doubt should understand that this is long journey). We shall walk the journey together,” Mr Joho said.

He said president Ruto was a member of the ODM party in the 2007 election on whose ticket he was elected Eldoret North MP, adding that he was also part of their power sharing plans together with Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

“In our previous plan, Raila was to be president, Mudavadi Deputy president and William Ruto Prime Minister.

“However, things did not go as planned but Ruto excused himself for Raila to be Prime Minister and he chose to remain a mere Minister,” Mr Joho explained.

He pointed out that president Ruto had to sacrifice for Mr Odinga to be Prime Minister in the Grand Coalition government which had Mwai Kibaki as president, and that they will be willing and ready to craft a new line up in the coming days.

“So he (Ruto) has sacrificed before and he continues to sacrifice. I will work tirelessly and we shall defend the government and shall support you to unite the country,” the former ODM Deputy Party leader added.

President Ruto had also signaled possible coalition with Mr Odinga that could lead to a rebirth of their 2007 Pentagon ahead of the 2027 election.

This comes as the Head of State plans a week-long visit to Mr Odinga’s Nyanza backyard beginning on Wednesday.

The president argues that his broad-based government that has seen former ODM party officials named to the cabinet was not a short term venture.

Already president Ruto has tasked Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi to oversee Mr Odinga’s campaigns for the chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), a mission that is expected to cement their working relationship.

President Ruto, Mr Odinga and Mr Mudavadi among other regional leaders were major partners in ODM in 2007 election, galvanizing the Western vote bloc of Rift Valley, Nyanza and Western, giving former president Mwai Kibaki a run for his money in his re-election bid.

Even though Mr Kibaki won the election, it was the highly disputed presidential election result in the history of Kenya, leading to the death of more than 1,000 individuals with more than 600,000 others evicted from their homes as a result of post-election violence.

There have been talks that Mr Odinga who has secured the support of President Ruto for his AUC chairmanship bid could reciprocate by backing him for a second term after formation of a strong united Western Kenya bloc akin to the 2007 ODM formation.

Already Mr Odinga’s allies have signaled this. Other members of the 2007 ODM Pentagon were former Ministers Najib Balala, Charity Ngilu and the late Joe Nyaga, who helped drive Mr Odinga’s election campaigns.

Political analyst Mr Martin Oloo argues that president Ruto knowing that Central Kenya may not vote for him to the last man in the 2027 election, he is squarely looking into Western and Nyanza regions to galvanize his support.

“By standing by Baba (Mr Odinga) and dispatching him to the AU, his chances in Nyanza will be okay,” Mr Oloo says.

Mr Ichung’wah, the National Assembly Majority leader lauded the Luo community for showing gratitude to president Ruto following the appointment of Mr Mbadi and Mr Wandayi to the cabinet.

“You are a great people who have gratitude. You have been given two cabinet secretaries in government and shown gratitude. What about us from Mt Kenya who have not less than seven cabinet secretaries and a deputy president, we should be at the forefront of showing gratitude and supporting your government, not sabotaging it, not blackmailing you Mr President,” Mr Ichung’wa said in an apparent jibe directed at the DP Gachagua.

He went on: “I want to assure you, just like the people of Nyanza support your government, the people of Mt Kenya, Rift Valley, Coast, Northern Kenya among others will support your government without blackmail, without sabotage because we are all one united people under the Republic of Kenya and bestowed in this Nation by God.”

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi told president Ruto should continue to share his government by giving out the Principal Secretary (PS) positions to Mr Odinga’s camp and other Kenyans.

