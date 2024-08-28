Kalonzo’s bid to oust Raila from Azimio post faces hurdle

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s plan of taking over the leadership of Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition party could face major hurdles as influential positions are controlled by ODM leader Raila Odinga’s allies.

Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni and Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) party leader Eugene Wamalwa, who have endorsed Mr Musyoka as the new coalition party leader, are not members of the Coalition Council, a powerful organ mandated to make leadership changes.

Records with the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) indicate that the council is made up of former President Uhuru Kenyatta, who doubles up as its chairperson, and Mr Odinga, the coalition party leader.

Other council members are Mr Musyoka, Junet Mohammed, who doubles up as the coalition’s secretary-general, Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua, Kanu Chairman Gideon Moi, Narc leader Charity Ngilu, former DAP-K party leader Wafula Wamunyinyi, former Taita Taveta MP Naomi Shaban, nominated MP Sabina Chege and Abdi Noor. Ms Karua, through her party, has since issued a notice to exit the coalition.

Resigned members

Registrar of political parties Anne Nderitu told Nation that Mr Ali Hassan Joho has since resigned as a council member after being appointed the Mining and Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary. Mr Wycliffe Oparanya also resigned as the chairman of National Coalition Executive Council (NCEC). The two are yet to be replaced, according to Ms Nderitu.

“Apart from those who have resigned, the leadership of the coalition remains the way it was when it was formed in April 2022,” said Ms Nderitu.

“It is the council that has the mandate of sitting and making changes in the coalition leadership structure. There is a provision for exit by any of the partner parties,” she said.

Mr Musyoka on Tuesday installed himself as the coalition’s new leader, replacing Mr Odinga the same day the former premier was officially unveiled for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship at State House, Nairobi, in an event attended by some East Africa Heads of State.

Present at the meeting to oust Mr Odinga were Mr Kioni, Mr Wamalwa and ODM's Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

“I’m not at the State House today because I want to show you that I am the official opposition leader,” Mr Musyoka said.

Similar remarks were made by Mr Wamalwa, who said that Mr Musyoka had taken over the coalition leadership in the absence of Mr Odinga.

In a joint press statement, the coalition officials also wished Mr Odinga the best for his continental bid, while assuring the country that the opposition will continue pushing for good governance.

“While our leader embarks on this new chapter, the Azimio Coalition remains steadfast with a firm commitment and shared objectives of addressing the issues of concern to the people.

We continue to advance the people’s agenda for socio-economic and political transformation and always build on the foundations laid by our leader,” the coalition said in a statement.

Mr Musyoka would require more than political pronouncements in rallies to officially assume the position. He will have to push for the council to convene to make changes in the coalition leadership. An initial attempt by Mr Kalonzo and Mr Wamalwa to have Mr Kenyatta convene such a meeting flopped. Apart from Mr Kenyatta, it is only Mr Odinga or Mr Mohammed who can convene the council.

"Some of those individuals who have endorsed him as the coalition's new leader are strangers. They don't sit in the council. Even if a council meeting is convened they cannot take a vote in picking a new leader," said an official allied to Mr Odinga.

But Mr Kioni told Nation that they will not engage in unnecessary political sideshows on who is the official leader of the opposition coalition. He said it is about who is doing the role of the opposition and not who has his name with the registrar of parties.

Mr Kioni said the coalition partners have settled on Mr Musyoka as its leader with him and Mr Wamalwa as co-deputy party leaders.

“It is now official that Kalonzo is the leader of the opposition. Jeremiah Kioni and Eugene Wamalwa are co-deputies. We don’t need to get into semantics and legalese because there is no time to waste. The time of legal provisions are neither here nor there,” said Mr Kioni.

“There is no time to hold a council meeting because this is about the people who are performing the roles of the opposition. If you are in government, you cannot continue being in the opposition. He (Raila) can’t be the leader of the opposition and at the same time a leader in government. It is only fair that he allows us to reorganise the coalition. Donating his people to Ruto is only meant to help Ruto remain in power,” said Mr Kioni.

Party factor

But according to Siaya Governor James Orengo, the leadership of the coalition after the exit of Mr Odinga will be determined by the strength of one’s party within the coalition.

“The next Azimio party leader is subject to discussion; however, it must reflect the strength of the party within the outfit. That is not only in the standing orders but also in the Azimio instruments. The ODM party is, by far, a major stakeholder in the coalition,” said Mr Orengo recently.

He added: “The rules and the standing orders at the National Assembly and the Senate, nominations in terms of seats of both the houses depend on the strengths of the political parties within the coalition.”

Mombasa Governor Abdullswamad Nassir, who doubles up as ODM deputy party leader, told Nation that ODM Central Management Committee has scheduled a meeting next week to discuss the political development in the country. Mr Nassir said there was no problem with Mr Musyoka taking up the leadership since they are still in Azimio.

“We will be holding a Central Management Committee meeting next week to discuss issues about our involvement with Azimio. By law, Mzee (Raila) will not hold coalition leadership if he wins the AUC seat. As a party we have no problem with Kalonzo,” he said.