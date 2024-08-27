Kalonzo ‘ousts’ Raila as Azimio leader 

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka on Tuesday installed himself as Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition leader, replacing veteran politician Raila Odinga.

Mr Musyoka and leaders of other opposition partner parties made the announcement on the day Mr Odinga was officially unveiled for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship at State House, Nairobi in an event attended by some East Africa Heads of State.

Present at the meeting to oust Raila were Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Jioni, DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa and ODM's Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, who was accused by Uganda President Yoweri Museveni- he addressed Raila's event at State House, Nairobi of meddling in the affairs of the neighbouring country for his association with Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine.

“I’m not at State House today because I want to show you that I am the official opposition leader,” Mr Musyoka said.

Similar remarks were made by Mr Wamalwa, who said that Mr Musyoka has taken over the coalition leadership in the absence of Mr Odinga.

“There is no vacuum in Azimio. Kalonzo is the second-highest-ranking member. He automatically takes over the leadership of the coalition,” said Mr Wamalwa.

In a joint press statement, the coalition officials wished Mr Odinga the best his continental bid, while assuring the country that the opposition will continue pushing for good governance.

“While our leader embarks on this new chapter, the Azimio Coalition remains steadfast with a firm commitment and shared objectives of addressing the issues of concern to the people.

We continue to advance the people’s agenda for the socio-economic and political transformation and always build on the foundations laid by our leader,” the coalition said in a statement.

A section of coalition officials has in the last couple of weeks been pushing for radical reorganization of its leadership in a move seen to target Mr Odinga.

The push for leadership change was being spearheaded by Mr Musyoka, Mr Wamalwa, Peter Munya of Party of National Unity (PNU) and Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni.

“Raila has said he is going to the African Union, he cannot go with the opposition. He has also taken his people to the government but he cannot take the opposition to the government,” said Mr Kioni in a recent interview with Nation.

“If you are in government, you cannot continue being in the opposition. He (Raila) can’t be the leader of the opposition and at the same time a leader in government. It is only fair that he allows us to reorganize the coalition. Donating his people to Ruto is only meant to help Ruto remain in power,” said Mr Kioni.

President William Ruto appointed Mr Odinga’s two deputies – Hassan Joho (Mining and Blue Economy CS) and Wycliffe Oparanya (Cooperatives and MSMEs) to join his Cabinet. Also appointed to the Cabinet are ODM chairman John Mbadi (National Treasury and Economic Planning) and Opiyo Wandayi as Energy Cabinet Secretary.

Mr Wamalwa said Mr Odinga’s AUC bid meant he would not be available for local politics therefore it was only fair for the coalition to review its leadership going forward.

Mr Musyoka and Mr Wamalwa are already angling for the coalition’s leadership in readiness for the 2027 presidential race.

In the wake of the co-option of Mr Odinga’s allies in government, his AUC bid and the notice by Narc leader Martha Karua of her intention to exit Azimio, Mr Musyoka becomes the senior most politician in the coalition. He has declared that he was ready to face-off with Dr Ruto in the next poll under Azimio.

“Ruto knows that I am his main opponent in 2027. Sometime back while addressing a meeting in Homa Bay, he sarcastically taunted me. It will not be a laughing matter when we face off in 2027,” Mr Musyoka said recently.

Mr Musyoka and DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa have separately declared their plans to run for the presidency in the next poll, with insiders revealing plans for the two to fly a joint ticket with Mr Musyoka as the flagbearer and Mr Wamalwa as a running mate.

But according to Siaya Governor James Orengo, the leadership of the coalition after the exit of Mr Odinga will be determined by the strength of one’s party within the coalition.

“The next Azimio party leader is subject to discussion; however, it must reflect the strength of the party within the outfit. That is not only in the standing orders but also in the Azimio instruments. The ODM party is, by far, a major stakeholder in the coalition,” said Mr Orengo.