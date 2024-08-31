Mt Kenya power struggle spills over to Ruto's Nyanza tour 

The vicious power struggle in Mt Kenya pitting allies of President William Ruto against his deputy Rigathi Gachagua nearly muddied their triumphant tour of the stronghold of their arch rival-turned-ally, Raila Odinga.

The long-running rivalry between Mr Gachagua and some of the senior politicians from the populous region played out in the open. Leaders who accompanied the President in the four-day tour also talked of political tension between the top leaders.

While the visit presented Dr Ruto and Mr Gachagua with a stage to demonstrate their camaraderie, the statements by their foot soldiers exposed the bad blood in the top echelon within the Kenya Kwanza administration.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, a close ally of Dr Ruto, openly attacked Mr Gachagua over his previous remarks against Mr Odinga.

He also, in front of the President, accused an unnamed political figure from Mt Kenya – thought to be Mr Gachagua given the context of the remarks — of blackmailing the Head of State even with the region having majority members in the Cabinet.

Apart from Mr Gachagua, Cabinet Secretaries from the region include Justin Muturi (Public Service), Kithure Kindiki (Interior), Rebbeca Miano (Wildlife and Tourism), Eric Mureithi (Water), Andrew Karanja (Agriculture), Alice Wahome (Lands) and Secretary to the Cabinet Mercy Wanjau.

“You are a great people who have gratitude. You have been given two Cabinet Secretaries (CSs) positions in government and you have shown gratitude. What about us who have not less than seven CSs and a Deputy President, we should be at the forefront of showing gratitude and supporting your government, not sabotaging your government, not blackmailing you Mr President,” said Mr Ichung’wah.

Mr Ichung’wah and other Mt Kenya MPs critical of Mr Gachagua have in the past openly accused him of blackmailing the President.

“I want to assure you that just like the people of Nyanza support your government, the people of Mt Kenya, the people of Rift valley, the people of Coast, the people of northern Kenya, we will support your government without blackmail, without sabotage,” he said.

He also revisited Mr Gachagua’s past remarks that he had put traps at State House so that Mr Odinga does not find his way to work with President Ruto.

Mr Gachagua had accused Mr Odinga as a destroyer, making reference to his supposed ill-fated associations with former Presidents, Daniel arap Moi, Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta. He had accused Mr Odinga of orchestrating the disintegration of the Jubilee administration following his famous 2018 handshake.

“If he approaches William Ruto, he will get lost. My only job is protecting the president. Since Mr Odinga’s history is bad, I will not allow him to approach the president. I have placed traps and people spying for me,” Gachagua said last year.

Mr Ichung’wah in a jab perceived to be directed at the DP said those who attempted to set up traps for Mr Odinga have ended up being ensnared instead.

“I want to ask; do you think there's anyone who can set a trap for Baba (Mr Odinga)? If you think you can trap Baba, you'll find that you've trapped yourself instead,” said Mr Ichung’wah.

Murang’a governor Irungu Kang’ata, who had accompanied the President in the tour, Saturday refused to comment on the matter.

“I went to Nyanza for developmental bench-marking. I pleaded for national unity as all Kenyans are equal. Let me not speak issues about my seniors as I prefer peace and unity as opposed to discord,” said Dr Kang’ata.

With the intensifying scramble to win over Mr Odinga’s turf, the President had an upper hand touring the region having recently appointed five of Mr Odinga’s allies to the Cabinet.

While it was expected that Mr Gachagua would not have an easy time there because of his antagonistic statements in the past, he too received wild cheers. A senior political figure from Nyanza, who sought anonymity for fear of being dragged into the factional war, said they mobilised for warm reception of the two leaders.

He said it would have looked bad if Mr Gachagua was shunned during the trip. He said it would have also triggered bad blood between Mr Gachagua and Cabinet Secretaries picked from the ODM party.

Embakasi Central MP Benjamin Gathiru “Major Donk”, who is an ally of Mr Gachagua, said it was surprising some of the MPs from Mt Kenya had carried their domestic squabbles to another region.

Mr Gathiru told Nation Africa that he was not surprised by the Ichung’wah attack on Mr Gachagua. He said some of the MPs have repeatedly labelled Mr Gachagua as a “village politician”, but were shocked when he was well received in Nyanza.

“He (Ichung’wah) was trying to whip the emotions of the people of Nyanza to hate Gachagua. They are shocked and bitter with the reception that he received. Their prayer was for Gachagua to be heckled,” said the MP.

“They have been trying to reduce the DP to a Nyeri or Mathira leader, but they have now realised he has a national appeal across the country,” he added. He said it is now upon the President to reign on leaders who are trying to rock the government from within.

ODM national chairperson Gladys Wanga, who is also Homa Bay Governor, described the reception of the President as warm.

She, however, steered clear from commenting on the power struggle that played out during the trip. She told Nation Africa that as ODM party, they have made it clear that they will only talk about new alliances in the run up to 2027.

Ms Wanga said the party’s main focus is to revitalise its structure and grassroots support before engaging in coalition talks. Dr Ruto while in Migori had hinted at a possible coalition with Mr Odinga’s ODM.

“We were clear that we are going to strengthen ODM and make it stronger and more popular. But we will be open for future formations just like other parties,” said Ms Wanga.

A day earlier on Thursday at the thanksgiving ceremony of National Treasury and planning Cabinet Secretary CS John Mbadi in Magunga in Homa bay county, Mr Ichung’wah didn’t mince his words, in telling those out to divide the Mountain.

“The mountain is not restive. The mountain is intact behind you because just like the mountain is part of Kenya, Nyanza is part and parcel of Kenya just like the coast and northern Kenya is part and parcel of Kenya,” he sought to set the record straight, despite public remarks by central Kenya leaders suggesting otherwise.

“And never again, shall we allow leaders for their own selfish sectarian interests, to divide our people on the basis of where they come from, on the basis of their ethnicities or even the political parties they are affiliated to. We thank the president you have shown us that we should stay together and remain united as Kenyans,” he added.

He recalled that when they were appointed to the National Dialogue Committee where he co-chaired with Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, many people doubted they would succeed.

Mr Gachagua also continued his clarion call to leaders not to shy away from talking about local issues affecting their home turf and taking care of these interests.