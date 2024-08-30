DP Rigathi Gachagua blasts Wanga, Joho and Orengo in President Ruto Nyanza tour

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua did not have kind words for some leaders in President William Ruto’s entourage during his tour of Luo Nyanza on Thursday.

Mr Gachagua openly criticised Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho and Governors Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay) and James Orengo (Siaya), over their conduct during Dr Ruto’s second day in the region.

First, the DP appeared to have been rattled by how close Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga was to his boss, Dr Ruto, after she emerged through the sunroof of the president’s car to address a crowd at Rusinga Island.

"I saw my sister Governor Wanga getting into a car used by the president and addressing a gathering from the sunroof. She will slowly learn how to handle herself in such a situation," Mr Gachagua said.

Mr Gachagua, perhaps disturbed by Dr Ruto’s past remarks that he would consider a female running mate in the 2027 election, said the governor will be taken through lessons on how to conduct herself when with the Head of State.

Governor Wanga is hinted as one of the people being considered to be President Ruto's running mate in 2027 and her profile has been broadening in the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

Recently, she got appointed to be the national chairperson of ODM, a party through which she won the Homa Bay gubernatorial seat in the last general election.

Ms Wanga had spoken from the sunroof of the president’s car, as Dr Ruto who was in Homa Bay to launch and inspect various projects stood beside her.

Earlier in the day, Dr Ruto had visited Atemo Village in Kabondo Kasipul where he commissioned Oyugis Water Supply Project.

When the helicopter that was carrying Dr Ruto touched down, he was received by Mr Gachagua, Nyanza Regional Coordinator Flora Mworoa and Ms Wanga who shook his hand in that order.

At Atemo, the president and the governor walked side by side as they talked between themselves.

Later, they moved to Homa Bay Town where the president inspected the ongoing construction of a fish market, and Ms Wanga would be seen engaging the Head of State closely.

Later in Rusinga, Ms Wanga moved even closer to the president as Dr Ruto wound his speech and ushered other leaders to speak.

President Ruto first introduced Ms Wanga who by then had moved to the passenger door of the president's car.

After being given the microphone to speak, the crowd demanded that they wanted to see their governor.

It was at this moment when Dr Ruto asked the governor to get inside his car and address the crowd through the sunroof and she did so.

There appeared to be a slight oversight on the side of the president who announced that he forgot to introduce his deputy before Ms Wanga started speaking.

Mr Gachagua, by then was still inside his car and had not gotten out from the sunroof.

The deputy president also told Ms Wanga that the governor will be told how to conduct herself when before the Head of State.

Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo who was also given a chance to speak equally did so at the president's car.

Later in Magunga during the thanksgiving service of Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi, the deputy president decided to lecture leaders who, according to him, did not behave properly before the Head of State.

He also dismissed a statement from Siaya Governor James Orengo that Mr Mbadi should only work with Dr Ruto.

"Orengo is telling Mbadi to work with the president only. He will get lost and fail to succeed," Mr Gachagua said.

The deputy president added that the government works as a team, captained by President Ruto.

"Mbadi should work with everyone including the principal secretaries and cabinet secretaries," Mr Gachagua said.

He also turned his salvo to Mining and Blue Economy CS, Hassan Joho for putting on a cap when in the presence of the president.

The CS had arrived in Magunga while putting on a cap bearing his name.

During his speech, Mr Joho said he is yet to adjust to being a CS but Mr Gachagua said that he will be taken though orientation.

"Joho, you are now a CS and you should know that caps should not be put on when you are before the president. I will take you through lessons on how to conduct yourself before the president," said Mr Gachagua.