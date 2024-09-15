Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access
Kenya Power

Kenya Power’s coup on consumers over inflated bills

Scroll down to read the article

Kenya Power Company has been the subject of public protests, especially following recent nationwide power blackouts.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
sam

By  Sam Kiplagat

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Do you have a dispute over your power bills, disconnection, interruptions or want to compel Kenya Power to perform a certain function concerning your electricity?

Well, it will now be harder and costlier for you to take on the electricity monopoly that has been the subject of public protests, especially following recent nationwide power blackouts.

Kenya Power has now got an upper hand and you might have to rethink rushing to court because your case will be dismissed.

In a judgment early this month, High Court Judge William Musyoka agreed with the power utility company and quashed a ruling by a Milimani court in favour of a customer — Shri Krishan Overseas Limited, that had challenged a Sh3.3 million bill.

Read: Afternoon of joy, evening of darkness: Opiyo Wandayi's blackout nightmare begins

The judge said that disputes around charges for electricity, illegal or improper use of such energy which cover such matters as billing disconnection and reconnection of power supply, are governed by the legislation relating to energy.

The judge said jurisdiction over such disputes is delineated by the provisions of the Energy Act.

While seeking to quash the case, Kenya Power submitted that there is an established three-tier mechanism for handling disputes against Kenya Power.

Read: Ruto ministers’ baptism of fire amid many crises

First, an aggrieved customer files a complaint at the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority, followed by an appeal to the Energy and Petroleum Tribunal, and finally to the High Court.

The power utility firm submitted that a customer cannot jump to the courts on any matter relating to billing, damages, disconnection, health and safety, electrical installations, interruptions, licencee practices and procedures, among others, before exhausting the appellate process at the tribunal.

The judge agreed, saying there is an established dispute resolution mechanism, with respect to disputes within the energy sector, away from that established under the Civil Procedure Act.

Read: Passengers stranded at JKIA as major power blackout hits Kenya

In the dispute, the packaging solutions firmed moved to a Milimani court in 2019 seeking a declaration that its electricity bill of Sh3.35 million of April 9, 2019, was not justified.

The firm sought an injunction to bar Kenya Power from demanding the amount, disconnecting its electricity supply. It also wants compensation for damages and financial loss after electricity was disconnected at its industrial premises.

Kenya Power filed an objection stating that the trial court does not have the powers to determine the case.

The court dismissed the objection on May 31, 2022 and later referred the matter to the Energy Commission for determination. The decision of the Energy Commission will thereafter be remitted to the court for adoption.

[email protected]

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Why Gachagua skipped Ruto’s Nyeri church function

    William Ruto

  2. PREMIUM MPs plan to unlock Sh60 billion for counties

    John Mbadi

  3. PREMIUM Billions frozen in apartments zoning row

    Construction site

  4. PREMIUM Why universities, schools are in turmoil

    Uasu