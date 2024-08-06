MPs want Kenya Power split into eight regional companies

A parliamentary committee has called for splitting Kenya Power into eight to operate as autonomous entities in the former provinces.

This, MPs say, will increase the utility firm's efficiency to customers.

The National Assembly committee of Energy, in a meeting with the management of Kenya Power on Tuesday, said the only way to improve efficiency of the utility firm is to have many entities operating as independent companies.

The committee chaired by Mwala MP Vincent Musyoka pointed out that the central concentration of power within the company has led to many Kenyans complaining about poor services.

Ranging from frequent blackouts, longer waiting time for connections, irregularity in promotion of staff and many others, the committee said Kenya Power has a bad image among Kenyans which must be sorted out urgently.

"Could you propose that the government split Kenya power for efficiency purposes so that Kenyans don’t have to complain all the time?" Asked Nambale MP Geoffrey Mulanya.

On his part, Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo said that in order to improve efficiency, the firm's current regional offices in the former eight provinces can be turned into independent and autonomous bodies with their own budget.

Committee chair Musyoka said the team will look at existing laws and start the process of splitting Kenya Power, adding that it will involve all stakeholders including subjecting the proposal to public participation.

“It is not for Kenya power to decide for us whether it wants to be split or not. We just need to look at the law and start the process including public participation so that we can see whether it can work for us the way it is working in Ghana,” the Kawaya MP said.

Benchmarking trip

The MPs are basing their proposal based on a benchmarking trip they made to Ghana where they observed that the power distribution company serving the West African country has been split into three and is working well.

Kenya Power Managing Director Joseph Siror told the committee that while they are not opposed to the idea, the firm also welcomes other proposals that will help serve the consumer better.

“We are willing for other players to come in any direction that will boost service to customers. We are willing and okay with it,” Dr Siror said.

He, however, warned that splitting Kenya Power would affect other departments within the firm as only 50 percent of income comes from their customers.

“Other departments don't entirely rely on the power aspect hence if other players are allowed in, they stand to be affected,” Dr Siror said.

This is not the first time the Energy committee is calling for breaking Kenya Power's monopoly. In March this year, the team said it is preparing a Bill that, if passed by the House, would allow Kenyans to be connected to power without necessarily buying electricity metres from Kenya Power.

The move was to allow more players in the industry who are licensed and authorised entities to sell electricity meters in order to ensure that consumers do not entirely depend on the State firm.

According to the committee, the current "bureaucracy" one must go through in order for one to get electricity has led to many illegal power connections which ultimately deny Kenya Power revenues.

“We want it to operate like Safaricom which does not care which type of phone you have or where you bought it from, you can still use their line,” Mr Musyoka said.

The Bill, however, is yet to be brought to the House six months later.