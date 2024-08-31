Ruto revels in big welcome as he wraps four-day Raila backyard tour

President William Ruto on Saturday could not hide his excitement at the sight of huge crowds, wild cheers and the warm reception as he concluded his four-day tour of Nyanza, the political stronghold of his arch-rival-turned-ally Raila Odinga.

It was uncharacteristic of the region that voted against the President in the last polls to turn up in large numbers in Dr Ruto’s whirlwind tour of Migori, Homa Bay, Siaya and Kisumu. In his entourage were top Orange Democratic Alliance (ODM) politicians, who months ago were his fiercest critics.

While in Kisumu on Saturday, President Ruto admitted that he did not expect the kind of reception the locals accorded him, while telling the residents how much they have frustrated the Kenya Kwanza government through frequent demonstrations that sometimes have turned deadly.

The President recalled how he was pelted with stones at the infamous Kondele area during the presidential elections campaigns, by the same people who on Saturday gave him a warm reception.

President William Ruto addresses residents of Migori County on August 28, 2024. Photo credit: Alex Odhiambo | Nation Media Group

He expressed his shock with the manner that he was received by the Kisumu residents during his last day visit at Kondele.

In 2021, Dr Ruto, the then Deputy President made a daring move to hold a rally in Kisumu’s violent hotspot of Kondele before his convoy ran into a hostile reception of rowdy youths on his second visit to the Lakeside City.

His convoy was pelted with stones forcing Dr Ruto to cut short his speech while anti-riot police officers were forced to lob teargas canisters, forcing the rowdy youth to scamper for safety.

But in the last four days, the President enjoyed wild cheers from the locals who turned up for his events. In his company were ODM politicians, who in the past could not attend his events. ODM chairperson Gladys Wanga, who is also the Homa Bay Governor, Siaya Governor James Orengo, his Kisumu counterpart Prof Anyang’ Nyong’o and Migori county boss Ochilo Ayacko.

Also in attendance were the region’s Members of Parliament. The radical political alignment is largely linked to the incorporation of allies of Mr Odinga the Cabinet. They are Mr John Mbadi, who has been handed the National Treasury and National Planning docket, Mr Opiyo Wandayi (Energy and Petroleum), Mr Ali Hassan Joho (Mining and Blue Economy), Mr Wycliffe Oparanya (Cooperatives and SMEs) and Ms Beatrice Askul (East Afrcan Community).

President Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua in response to the warm reception also heaped praises on Mr Odinga, whom they had previously labelled as anarchist and economic saboteur, calling him a statesman, who has the interest of the nation at heart.

The President dolled a basketful of goodies in terms of projects as he rallied the locals to back his administration.

President Ruto had kicked off his tour on Wednesday August 28 in Migori County and later proceeded to Homa Bay and Siaya counties where he launched a number of projects in the trip that was characterised by huge crowds and wild cheers.

He told the locals that he had worked with Mr Odinga formerly as the ODM, Deputy Party leader and joining hands with him in government will not be a challenge.

“I am not new here, I was the Deputy party leader of ODM and helped each other until Raila was appointed Prime minister, is there a mistake when he helps me run this government,” posed Dr Ruto.

He added: “We have to all move forward together. I want to thank Raila for being patriotic for understanding the peace and unity we need to unite the people of Kenyans having put aside the differences we have to unite Kenyans. I will not leave you behind and we will develop Kisumu,” said Dr Ruto.

The president continued to heap praises on Mr Odinga for being a patriotic citizen and a man whose main agenda is uniting the Kenyan citizens.

“Let me take this chance to thank Mr Odinga for being a patriot, a great and selfless leader, who put our differences and his interests aside to unite the country,” said Dr Ruto.

The president also assured Kisumu residents that he is working with other presidents to earn their support for the candidature of Mr Odinga to the African Union Commission Chairmanship.

At Kondele, he could not fail to remind them of what he had underwent in the hands of the people in the run up to the last polls.

“Hapa inaitwaje, watu wa Kondele, ooh, Kumbe ni nyinyi. Niko na kesi kubwa na nyinyi watu wa Kondele. Haki ya Mungu mmenitesa sana, mkiendelea kunitesa nitawashtaki kwa Baba, na mkizidi nitawashtaki kwa Mungu (What is the name of this place, Kondele, is this you, I have a big case with you people of Kondele. I swear before God; you have really made me suffer. If you continue giving me trouble, I will report you to Baba (Raila) and if it gets worse, I will report you to God),” the President said.

President William Ruto (center), with Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga (second left), Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua (left) and other dignitaries when he toured Homa Bay County on August 30, 2024. Photo credit: Alex Odhiambo | Nation Media Group

He added: “Si mimi nilikuja hapa, na mnajua vile mnanifanya. Hata sikuamini ni nyinyi? Sikujua mnaweza kuwa wangwana hivi. (I came here a while back and you know what you people did to me. I could not even imagine that you could turn up in numbers today. I cannot believe that you guys can be gentlemen).”

Also surprised at the warm welcome was the Deputy President Mr Rigathi Gachagua who was stepping into Kondele for the first time.

“It is my first time in Kondele and I am happy being here. President Uhuru Kenyatta told us Mr Odinga is a good person but we did not agree with him, President Ruto has also come and said Baba is good, so if two presidents say Mr Odinga is good, I cannot dispute that he is a good man,” he said.

Among the projects launched by the president in Kisumu included the Sh800 million Lake Victoria Maritime Rescue Coordination Centers, Lumumba affordable housing project, Nyabondo trauma center and Kibos Rice milling plant among other projects.

The Sh800 million Search and Rescue Coordination Centre in Kisumu, will guarantee safety for lake users.

The Kisumu facility will be the main center while other smaller ones will be established in Migori, Homa Bay, Siaya and Busia counties.

The total amount of the Multinational Lake Victoria Transport Project which will include the riparian counties will cost Sh3.2 billion.

“This facility will ensure safety of the fishermen and the lake users, no more lives should be lost in the lake and that is why there will be a helicopter to help in emergency response,” said Dr Ruto.

The president proceeded to the Lake Victoria Development Authority where he launched a rice milling plant which will facilitate the processing and sale of farmers’ produce without running at a loss.

He said that the plant will benefit over 6000 farmers from Kisumu while the proceeds will be sold in the country without having to worry about imports.

The president also launched the Lumumba affordable housing project which he said will also present the youths with employment opportunities.

Dr Ruto launched the construction of the first batch of over 2300 units while saying that by the end of the project, the county will have 10,000 houses.

The president also announced that they are working on a project to ensure that more residents in the lake side city can access electricity.