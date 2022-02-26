Kalonzo skips joint ODM, Jubilee event

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka was conspicuously missing-in-action at the final leg of Azimio La Umoja meetings held inside the Kasarani Stadium indoor arena, Nairobi.

At first, Mr Musyoka was present at Jubilee's delegates meeting.

After their respective National Delegates Conferences (NDCs), Jubilee's at KICC and ODM's at Kasarani, President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga then converged at a joint meeting at Kasarani Saturday afternoon.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga at ODM's NDC in Kasarani. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

However, a seat reserved for Mr Musyoka between President Kenyatta and OKA leader Gideon Moi was still empty by the time leaders were called to the stage to give their speeches.

He sent Wiper party chairman Chirau Ali Makwere to represent him.

While addressing Jubilee and ODM delegates on his behalf, Mr Makwere told the crowd not to read too much into Mr Musyoka's absence from the event.

"The reasons for his absence are well known to Raila and Uhuru. They are not bad reasons...there is no bad blood," he said, adding that Wiper still stands with One Kenya Alliance (OKA).

"He told me to tell you that he, as part of OKA, is ready for talks and things will be okay," Mr Makwere said.

Additional report by Daniel Ogetta