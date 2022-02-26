Jubilee NDC: Delegates vote to eject DP Ruto from party

Jubilee delegates have approved a resolution to kick out Deputy President William Ruto.

The decision was reached at the party's National Delegates Conference (NDC) held at KICC.

In attendance was party leader President Uhuru Kenyatta and a host of other top officials. ODM Raila Odinga later joined the meeting after making an appearance at his party's own NDC held at Kasarani.

OKA leaders Cyrus Jirongo, Kalonzo Musyoka and Gideon Moi were also present, as well as Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu.

DP Ruto has been ejected from the party alongside his allies in the rival UDA party who had rebelled against Jubilee.

The NDC also resolved to create new deputy party leader positions, effectively kicking out DP Ruto from the position.

Additionally, Jubilee delegates approved a proposal to cut ties with the Deputy President's URP party and expel all his lieutenants with immediate effect.

President Uhuru Kenyatta dances on stage at KICC during the Jubilee national delegates conference on February 26, 2022. Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group



