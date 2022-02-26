Thousands of Kenyans have arrived at the Kasarani indoor arena for the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) National Delegates Convention (NDC).

Pomp, colour and excitement at ODM NDC

The event was projected to drawn about 10,000 delegates countrywide. By 10am, people donning orange-coloured attire, ODM's signature, had already filled up most of the seats.

Several politicians are present including Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, ODM Deputy party leader Wycliffe Oparanya, politician Fred Gumo, Former Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi and former Kasarani MP Elizabeth Ongoro, among others.

ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga on stage at Kasarani indoor arena after being declared the party's only presidential candidate during ODM's NDC on February 26, 2022. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

Former Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi and former Kasarani MP Elizabeth Ongoro dance at Kasarani indoor arena during the ODM's NDC on February 26, 2022. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

At the gates, security officers screened everyone who went in.

Business people took advantage of the large crowds to sell food and ODM-themed goods ranging from hats, scarves and t-shirts bearing the image of party leader Raila Odinga.

Food vendors outside Kasarani on February 26, 2022. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

At 11am, Mr Odinga made a grand entrance to the venue. His arrival was greeted by wild cheers from the crowd.

Resolutions

Party delegates approved several resolutions arising from the NGC meeting yesterday, chief among them that ODM will formally join the Azimio movement. Additionally, they voted that Mr Odinga be only presidential candidate.

Mr Odinga then got on stage and thanked his party for choosing him. After his brief speech, delegates were alerted that Mr Odinga would be leaving the venue for KICC, where the Jubilee party is also holding it NDC.

Mr Odiinga was at Kasarani for only an hour, but delegates were told that he would return after the event at KICC.

President Uhuru Kenyatta arrived at KICC at around midday.