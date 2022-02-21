Kalonzo Musyoka

Wiper party leader Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, the self-declared kingpin of the Ukambani region. He has somehow managed to remain politically relevant through generations, and this year is no different.

| Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Kalonzo: The indecisive kingmaker in August polls

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (3)

By  Samwel Owino

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, the Wiper Democratic Movement party leader and self-declared kingpin of the Ukambani region, does not appear at first glance to be a calculating politician.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.