Businessman Jimi Wanjigi was denied entry to the indoor arena in Kasarani Stadium where the ODM NDC is being held.

ODM NDC: Drama as Wanjigi chased away from Kasarani venue

He arrived at around 1pm in a convoy of five vehicles accompanied by a group of youthful supporters.

However, Mr Wanjigi was blocked by security officials who insisted that he is not an ODM delegate. But upon deliberation, he was allowed in.

But other security officers at the entrance to the indoor arena chased him away and he had to run for dear life.

He was forced to take shelter at Kasarani Stadium police post before leaving venue.

Mr Wanjigi's supporters also clashed with ODM delegates at the meeting, with some of the youths accusing him of trying to disrupt the event.