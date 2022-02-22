Jimi Wanjigi

Presidential aspirant Jimi Wanjigi. He has up to tomorrow, February 23 to surrender 11 illegal firearms and 485 ammunition in his possession.

DCI goes after Wanjigi’s guns

By  Mary Wambui

Nation Media Group

Presidential aspirant Jimi Wanjigi has up to Wednesday to surrender 11 illegal firearms and 485 ammunition in his possession, failure to which he will be prosecuted for their illegal possession.

