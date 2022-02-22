Wanjigi loses round one as ODM officials back out of NDC case

Jimi Wanjigi

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi holds a spear and a bow after being crowned a Luo elder at an event held at Oriang Village in Kabondo Kasipul Constituency in Homa Bay County on February 13, 2022.

Photo credit: George Odiwuor | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Nine branch chairpersons of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) have pulled out of a tribunal case sparked by a call to cancel the National Delegates Convention, accusing a colleague of fraud and misrepresentation.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.