Raila endorsed by Ngilu's Narc, Kibwana's Muungano party

ODM leader Raila Odinga on Friday got the endorsement of Narc and Muungano parties in an elaborate National Delegate Convention ceremony of the two political outfits at the Bomas of Kenya.

Speaking to the delegates of Narc, which is led by Kitui governor Charity Ngilu, and Muungano party, Makueni governor Kivutha Kibwana's leadership, Mr Odinga reiterated his promise of re-engineering the economy, saying that if elected, he will prioritise agriculture, devolution, education, creation of jobs as well as set up a scheme for vulnerable families.

“We must re-engineer the economy. In other countries, farming is subsidised and so should it be in Kenya. We will also set up a social protection kitty for the vulnerable families who will receive Sh6,000 monthly from the government. This will also go a long way in improving rural economies,” Mr Odinga said.

Governors Ngilu and Kibwana, on their part, said that their parties had agreed to formally endorse Mr Odinga for the presidency because of his credentials and his promise for a better Kenya.

Narc party leader Charity Ngilu addressing delegates during a joint National Delegate Convention with Muungano party at the Bomas of Kenya on February 18, 2022.

Mrs Ngilu said Mr Odinga is the right candidate for the presidency because with him at helm, devolution, which is the backbone of rural economies, stands a better chances of flourishing.

“Today, just like in 2002, we have a chance of coalescing around like-minded people. We want to ensure that the next government is formed around all like-minded individuals. The August election will be about two choices, and we choose to go with a team that will help is safeguard our interest, a team where our dreams and resources will be safe, and that is a team led by Raila Odinga,” Mrs Ngilu said.

Prof Kibwana said that his party's decision to support Mr Odinga’s bid was informed by the former Prime Minister's long-standing record as a champion for social justice and democracy.

“The reason why some of us, me included, shelved our presidential ambitions is because we believe in Raila Odinga's vision for Kenya. He has reached the self-actualisation stage and has no interest in fighting for himself or anything else other than for the interest of this country. He has matured through all the problems he has gone through and will give us stability. He has no interest in vendetta,” Prof Kibwana said.

Mr Odinga attended the NDC shortly after arriving in the country from a weeklong visit to India. The ODM leader said that while in India, he struck a deal with the country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help him implement part of his agenda if he is elected president.

ODM leader Raila Odinga (center) holds hands with Narc party leader Charity Ngilu (left) and Muungano party leader Kivutha Kibwana during the two political outfits' joint National Delegate Conventions at the Bomas of Kenya on February 18, 2022.



Mr Odinga said that the Indian Prime Minister had agreed to finance some of the programmes in his manifesto after the two held lengthy discussions on how the two countries could collaborate to improve their economies.

“When I was India, I held lengthy talks with Prime Minister Modi where I reminded him that he had promised to buy green grams from our farmers when he came to Kenya. However, after our farmers planted the crop, India also had an oversupply. And now, he (Modi) says that he will help us set up a fund for SMEs,” Mr Odinga said.

He said the promise by Mr Modi fits into his agenda of revitalising agriculture, promoting small businesses and improving the country’s economy in the event he wins the August 9 polls.

Mr Modi, in a tweet shortly after the meeting with Mr Odinga, said that their discussions had centred on the ties between the two countries in areas like education and trade.

“Delighted to receive my friend Raila, former Prime Minister of Kenya. I fondly recollect my past interactions with him in India and Kenya,” Mr Modi said.

Muungano party leader Kivutha Kibwana addressing delegates during a joint National Delegate Convention with Narc party at the Bomas of Kenya on February 18, 2022.

Mr Odinga was in India on a private visit where he had taken his daughter, Rosemary Odinga, for medical treatment after she lost her eyesight to a brain tumour in 2017.

At the same time, Mr Odinga has dismissed claims by President William Ruto's allies that he is a government project, terming the allegations as laughable.

"It is only a fool who can believe the lies that Raila Odinga is a state project. I have been a Prime Minister, and I have been in government and other leadership positions for decades. When you hear those allegations, don’t take them serious, just laugh and let go,” he said.