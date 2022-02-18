Raila endorsed by Ngilu's Narc, Kibwana's Muungano party

ODM leader Raila Odinga addressing delegates during Narc and Muungano Party's joint National Delegate Convention at the Bomas of Kenya on February 18, 2022. 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Silas Apollo

What you need to know:

  • Governors Ngilu and Kibwana says their parties have agreed to formally endorse Mr Odinga's presidential bid.
  • Mrs Ngilu says with Mr Odinga as president of Kenya, devolution stands a better chances of flourishing.

ODM leader Raila Odinga on Friday got the endorsement of Narc and Muungano parties in an elaborate National Delegate Convention ceremony of the two political outfits at the Bomas of Kenya.

