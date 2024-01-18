Gubernatorial campaigns gathering pace in Western Kenya 4 years to elections

Heightened political activities and backroom strategies in gubernatorial contests in Western Kenya and other parts of the country have exposed the country's never-ending high-octane politics, with at least four years to go before the next elections.

Although first-term governors are the ones facing the heat as opponents plan how to unseat them in the 2027 polls, the political high temperatures have not spared counties whose governors are serving their last terms as aspirants have already come out guns blazing, roiling the political scene.

Western Kenya, dominated by opposition governors from Raila Odinga's Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition, has witnessed the highest level of political activity and backroom meetings to plan for the 2027 polls.

Kisii County, under Governor Simba Arati (ODM), has been in the spotlight over a power struggle between the county chief and National Assembly Minority Whip Sylvanus Osoro (UDA).

Simba Arati and Silvanus Osoro in a past fistfight. Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

Although Osoro has not declared his interest in the seat in 2027, Arati's supporters believe his bitter rivalry with him is aimed at destabilising him ahead of the elections, which are four years away.

The recent attacks in the county, which left four people with gunshot wounds, prompted Odinga's ODM party to express concern for Arati's safety.

ODM Secretary-General Edwin claims the attacks are being perpetrated by elements in the security forces.

“Action must be taken against the officers identified in the attack. At the very minimum, Mr Osoro should be asked to record a statement if he is too powerful to be arrested,” said Sifuna.

Osoro, however, has distanced himself from the attacks and said he is ready for talks, which Arati's supporters say is insincere, with Kisii MCAs saying in a statement that "there are several instances where Mr Osoro has allegedly caused mayhem and seemingly got away scot-free".

For his part, Arati lamented that “some people have taken advantage of my new character after I was elected governor. I decided to be courteous, but this could get me killed.”

In neighbouring Migori County, Governor Ochillo Ayacko (ODM) is not sitting pretty either.

Uriri MP Mark Nyamita, who was elected on an ODM ticket but is now aligned to President William Ruto's United Democratic Alliance (UDA), has teamed up with his Rongo counterpart Paul Abuor in a grand plan to unseat the governor in 2027.

Speaking during the burial of former Migori County ODM Chairman Phillip Makabong'o in Rongo last Friday, ODM Chairman John Mbadi singled out the two MPs for what he described as undermining the governor and the ODM party that sponsored them to Parliament.

“As the one tasked with disciplinary issues in ODM, I’m requesting Baba (Odinga) to allow me to crack the whip in this party because we cannot have people elected on ODM ticket, whom we campaigned for with Ochillo and other leaders, but who have since decided to betray us,” Mbadi charged.

Mbadi told the Nation that they were working to ensure that the region elects leaders who will not betray their party leader.

"We will continue supporting Raila until he retires from politics. You should also ensure you vote for leaders who stand with him and the party," he said.

In Kisumu, where Governor Anyang' Nyong'o is serving his last term, there has been political wrangling among sitting MPs and senior county officials ahead of 2027.

Odinga has already issued a warning to gubernatorial aspirants in the county who have expressed serious interest to give the incumbent enough time to complete his development projects.

“It is too early to start campaigning to be governor. This is not the time to campaign but to support various development projects and serve the people,” Odinga warned during a recent funeral in Nyakach Constituency.

Prof Nyong'o's deputy Mathews Owili, MPs Joshua Oron (Kisumu Central), Aduma Owuor (Nyakach) and Rozah Buyu (Kisumu West) and Senator Tom Ojienda are said to be vying to succeed the governor.

Nyong'o has also warned his staff involved in the "premature" campaigns, urging them to instead help him deliver on his campaign promises.

“It is too early and absolutely unnecessary [to start campaigning]. Leaders should concentrate on providing services for which they were elected for five years rather than ignoring this and focusing on yet another mandate with no proof that they can keep their promises,” Prof Nyong’o told the Nation. “It is not honest to behave this way.”

In the former Western province, Busia Governor Paul Otuoma is the latest to face hostility over allegations of disloyalty to his ODM party.

Otuoma was heckled and denied a chance to speak during an ODM recruitment drive in Busia town on Monday over allegations of disloyalty.

Although Otuoma has not publicly declared his defection from ODM, interviews with locals in Busia revealed suspicions that their governor is linked to President Ruto's Kenya Kwanza.

Sifuna said the party had decided to set up a taskforce to investigate Monday's chaotic incident in Busia.

“The taskforce will inquire into the chaotic Monday incident in Busia and the underlying issues. It would be prejudicial to comment before that investigation is completed,” he said.

But Otuoma insists that he will not be distracted by the current political situation in his county.

“My focus currently is on completely different things and not politics. It’s time to serve the people,” he told the Nation on the phone.

Budalang'i MP Raphael Wanjala is also said to be eyeing the governor's seat and also being behind some of Otuoma's woes.

In Kakamega, Governor Fernandez Barasa (ODM), another first-term governor, is under siege after his predecessor, ODM deputy leader Wycliffe Oparanya, teamed up with Senator Boni Khalwale in a 2027 plot to oust him.

Barasa reportedly fell out with Oparanya immediately after the election and they do not see eye-to-eye, which has led to the camaraderie between the former governor and Dr Khalwale.

Oparanya and Barasa are at loggerheads over the latter's decision to join forces with a member of the rival UDA party.

Oparanya and Khalwale, once bitter political rivals, announced after a meeting on Sunday that they had since buried the hatchet in preparation for the 2027 general elections.

It is not clear whether Kakamega MP Elsie Muhanda, who had been counting on Oparanya's support to catapult her into the governor's office, supports the latest plan.

Khalwale is the Senate Majority Whip in President Ruto's Kenya Kwanza government, and it is not clear how the ruling party will view his latest alliance with a senior ODM official.

From left: Lurambi MP Titus Khamala, Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and former Shinyalu MP Justus Kizito (right) address journalists at the former county chief’s Mabole home in Butere, Kakamega County, on January 14, 2024. Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

Oparanya said he had agreed to support Khalwale's ambition to run for the county's governorship in 2027, while the senator promised to support the former governor's quest for any seat he may seek.

Oparanya and Khalwale served the devolved unit as governor and senator, respectively, between 2013 and 2017.

"I was elected to Parliament in 2002 together with Dr Khalwale and we formed the first Kakamega County Government, but we never sat together for more than five hours. But today, we had a consultative meeting and I realised that Dr Khalwale is a gentleman. I never knew that over the years," said Oparanya.

Khalwale said he had already shared his aspirations with President Ruto "and he gave me his blessing".

Oparanya and Khalwale disagreed on several occasions, but on Sunday, Oparanya confessed that Khalwale put him under "intense pressure", which he appreciated as it helped him deliver development projects in the county.

In the 2022 general election, Oparanya backed Barasa. He played a key role in persuading the ODM party to give Barasa a direct ticket, drawing protests from other aspirants, including former deputy governor Philip Kutima and former Shinyalu MP Justus Kizito.

The Nation understands that it was the current rivalry between Oparanya and Barasa that led to Odinga skipping Kakamega County for the party's recruitment drive.

The events began in Western on Monday with a rally in Busia, another in Vihiga on Tuesday and Bungoma County on Wednesday.

In Vihiga, Senator Godfrey Osotsi and Makadara MP George Aladwa are also locked in a battle for supremacy in the county as both eye the coveted governorship currently held by Wilbur Ottichilo.

Ottichilo’s term ends in 2027.