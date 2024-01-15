Governor Otuoma heckled as rowdy youths disrupt Raila Odinga's ODM rally in Busia

An Orange Democratic Movement rally called by its leader Raila Odinga in Busia town was disrupted on Monday afternoon following a violent confrontation between youths, leaving several people injured.

The rally at Busia Youth Polytechnic turned chaotic moments after Busia Governor Paul Otuoma stood to verify his ODM membership status, as is the norm during the party's membership drive that started a few months ago.

The crowd heckled Mr Otuoma when Mr Philip Etale, the ODM communications director, announced that the Busia governor was party member number 32.

The governor was recently accused of being a Kenya Kwanza government sympathiser after he declared that he would work with President William Ruto for the sake of development.

People began to flee in all directions after some youths brandished new machetes and batons before attacking those who had heckled the governor.

Delegates sitting at the main podium ran, while others fell on plastic chairs. Mr Odinga's security detail formed a human shield around him as Mr Etale pleaded with people to return to the venue of the rally.

Governor Otuoma was whisked away as angry youths pelted his vehicle with stones.

The meeting later resumed with the Minority Leader in the National Assembly, Mr Opiyo Wandayi, introducing the legislators present. Only Mr Odinga addressed the gathering.

He condemned the incident, saying whoever organised the chaos was a coward.

"We are used to such theatrics and it's like the croaking of a frog. This is what gives flavour to our politics. If they want violence, they will get it but as ODM, we are a peaceful party and we do not abuse anybody. We want to play clean politics that will benefit our people," Mr Odinga said.

He added: "Whoever planned this is a coward. He will not intimidate us because the people will protect us. ODM is a big party in Africa and that is why those who are doing this are criminals who are afraid of us.

Mr Odinga launched the second phase of the party's membership drive on Monday with two meetings and rallies in Busia County.

He held the first meeting at Malaba Hospital in Teso North constituency and a rally in Malaba town.

He later attended another meeting at Busia Training Institute and later before heading for Busia Polytechnic Grounds which was marred by violence.