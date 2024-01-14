Stop mourning Raila Odinga's 2022 poll loss, Evans Kidero tells ODM

Nyanza United Democratic Alliance leaders led by former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero have warned Orange Democratic Movement party leaders from the region against incitement and intimidation.

Dr Kidero urged ODM leaders to shift their focus from mourning the defeat of Azimio leader Raila Odinga in the 2022 presidential election and instead engage in negotiations with President William Ruto.

He stressed that negotiations were not just an option but the only viable way forward for the Orange Party.

"Continuing to mourn the loss of the election is counterproductive. It's time to move on to the negotiation phase where meaningful discussions and negotiations can take place, which most people don't even know have started," said Dr Kidero.

"The UDA party Nyanza branch warns the country that Luo Nyanza is sliding back to the era of one-party monolithic dictatorship. The region is being boxed into a corner where only one political party can thrive by strangling others. That is not how our democracy works. This is how tyranny works," he added.