Another successful year for Boni Khalwale as daughter scores B+ in 2023 KCSE

Kakamega Senator Dr Boni Khalwale's daughter is among the students who excelled in the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams.

Shortly after Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu announced the results at Moi Girls High School in Eldoret on Monday, the vocal politician took to his social media accounts to celebrate his daughter's achievement.

Dr Khalwale shared the news on his official X account (formerly Twitter) and Facebook, announcing that his daughter had scored a B+. She sat the exams at St. Brigids High School-Kiminini in Trans Nzoia County.

“Congratulations, Gift Atubukha Khalwale! I want to thank my family, the entire St. Brigids High School-Kiminini fraternity, and above all, God for supporting my little Tubu to this milestone,” the senator wrote.

Unlike other politicians and public figures, Dr Khalwale is the only one who posts his children's national exam results on social media.

Dr Khalwale, who reclaimed his Kakamega senatorial seat in the 2022 General Election on the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, also revealed his daughter's subject grades.

I want to thank my family, the entire St Brigids High School-Kiminini fraternity, and above all, God for supporting my little Tubu to this milestone. pic.twitter.com/So2JalcIZK — Dr Boni Khalwale, CBS (@KBonimtetezi) January 8, 2024

She got a B in English, Kiswahili and Biology and a B in Mathematics. She had a C in Physics and a B+ in Chemistry. She scored an A in History and Government and an A- in Christian Religious Education.

This is not the first time the politician has celebrated his children's success in national examinations.

In 2022, one of his daughters scored an A- grade (75 points) in KCSE exams. In the same year, the daughter's twin brother scored a C+ with 47 points.

In 2021, Dr Khalwale, known as the "Bullfighter", also celebrated a son who scored a B + with 67 points in KCSE.