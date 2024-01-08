KCSE exams: This is how the 2023 class fared

A total of 1,216 have scored a mean grade of A in the 2023 Form Four national exams, the results released on Monday show.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu said the top scorers included 825 male students and 391 females, making up 0.14 percent of the total candidature.

Overall, the minister said 201,133 candidates, comprising 22.27 percent of the total, qualified to join universities.

He noted that the figure showed an uptick from the 2022 KCSE exam results, where 173,345 students qualified for direct admission to universities.

The CS also revealed that 18,078 candidates attained B+, comprising 10,370 males and 7,708 females. Meanwhile, 36,728 students achieved B plain, 59,514 secured B-, and 78,343 managed C+.

However, poor performance was evident in the lower-grade categories, with 19,960 females and 28,214 males scoring Grade E.

Similarly, the D- category had 79,432 females and 86,429 males. Some 79,612 females and 75,664 males featured in Grade D category, while 66,032 females and 58,974 males secured D+.

In response to the evolving academic landscape, Mr Machogu directed the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) to realign its entry requirements to the newly introduced grading system.

"We are committed to ensuring that candidates are well-informed about this transition," he said.

Under the new grading system, candidates will be evaluated based on only two mandatory subjects: Mathematics and a language choice from English, Kiswahili, or Kenyan Sign Language.

Additionally, KUCCPS will be required to factor in the five best-performed subjects by each candidate during the placement.

Mr Machogu said the new system would allow more KCSE candidates to pursue courses of their choice at universities and colleges.