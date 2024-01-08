2023 KCSE exam results out

Results of the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) have been released.

In a departure from tradition, Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu released the results at Moi Girls High School in Eldoret away from the Kenya National Exams Council (Knec) headquarters in the capital Nairobi.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu during the release of the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examination results at Moi Girls High School in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on January 08, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Of the 903,260 candidates who sat the exam, 1,216 candidates scored Grade A as compared to 1,146 candidates who attained that grade in 2022.

National schools produced the highest number of As with 889 candidates attaining that grade while Extra county schools produced 172 As.

More than 201,133 candidates scored C+ and above while 48,000 candidates got a Grade E.

CS Machogu also said the results of 4,113 candidates have been withheld over suspected cheating, while four outcomes have already been cancelled due to impersonation.

The results can now be accessed at https://results.knec.ac.ke.

Before making the announcement, Machogu briefed President William Ruto on the outcome of the exam at Eldoret State Lodge.

President William Ruto at Eldoret State Lodge on January 8, 2024 while being briefed by Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu on the 2023 KCSE exam results.

Speaking after the briefing, President Ruto ordered a probe into the failure of 3,000 candidates who registered for 2023 KCSE exam to write the tests.

The President also called for tough action on examination cheats.

According to the Ministry of Education, 903,260 candidates sat the KCSE exams between November 6 and 24, 2023.