Ezekiel Machogu to release 2023 KCSE exam results today in Eldoret

The candidates who wrote their Form Four national exams at the end of 2023 will know their fate today (Monday), the Nation has learned.

Sources at the Education Ministry and the national examiner in Nairobi say Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu will announce the outcome of the tests on Monday morning.

The minister, they say, will brief President William Ruto on preparations, administration, conduct, marking and moderation of the tests before proceeding to release the results from Moi Girls Eldoret.

It would be the second time, after Mombasa, that the ministry will be releasing the results away from the Kenya National Exams Council (Knec) headquarters in the capital Nairobi.

A director from one of the counties in the Rift Valley on Monday confirmed to the Nation the planned morning meeting at Moi Girls with the Education principal secretary and other ministry officials.

"We have been informed of a meeting starting at 7.30am. However, we have not been informed about agenda," said the director.

Mr Machogu is already in Eldoret and ministry sources on Monday said they would meet Dr Ruto and "request" permission to announce the results from Eldoret.

The president is later expected to commission his new school in Eldoret, the headquarters of Uasin Gishu County.

According to the Ministry of Education, 903,260 candidates sat the KCSE exams between November 6 and 24, 2023.

Last month, Machogu said the 903,260 candidates would benefit from a new grading system that was unveiled in August aimed at increasing the number of students joining universities.

The grading system recommended by the Presidential Working Party on Education Reforms reduces the number of compulsory subjects and focuses on those that candidates are strong in.

The students will be graded on their performance in two compulsory subjects, that is, Mathematics and any language including English, Kiswahili, or Kenya Sign Language.

This is a departure from the current system in which students are graded on seven subjects (English, Mathematics, Kiswahili, two sciences and two others).