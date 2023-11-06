Tough guidelines as KCSE exam starts

The Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination kicked off Monday with 903,260 candidates expected to sit the tests across the country.

KCSE candidates at St Kevin's Secondary School in Turkana sit for their Chemistry Paper 1 examination on the first day. Photo credit: Sammy Lutta | Nation Media Group

Practical and oral exams for some electives have been going on after the candidates were taken through rehearsals on October 19.

KCSE candidates at Kagumo High School in Nyeri County on November 6, 2023. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

Just like the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination which ended on Wednesday, the Form Four examination will be conducted under tough guidelines.

Only secondary school teachers will be allowed to invigilate, supervise and examine the tests, Teachers Service Commission CEO Nancy Macharia has said.

Candidates ready for the KCSE exam at Kagumo High School in Nyeri County. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

She said only secondary school teachers are expected to invigilate KCSE examinations in line with the Kenya National Examination Council regulations.

Ms Macharia, who oversaw the opening of the container in Mombasa, encouraged teachers to conduct credible examinations.

"Primary school teachers cannot invigilate KCSE examinations. They only invigilate the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education and Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) but for KCSE, we need secondary school teachers to be invigilators, centre managers, supervisors and examiners. We have 101,376 teachers," she added.

TSC CEO Nancy Macharia oversees collection of KCSE exams in Mombasa on November 6, 2023. Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

Basic Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang said the ministry has deployed a helicopters is some regions to transport the papers.

"Yesterday, helicopters were deployed to uncharted areas, emphasising the need for our colleagues to exercise caution in view of the significant increase in security as a result of this deployment," he said.

Principal Secretary for Basic Education Dr Belio Kipsang addresses the media in Westlands before supervising the distribution of KCSE 2023 examination papers. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

The PS urged teachers to recognise their vital role as co-creators of student outcomes. He emphasised that the results our children achieve are a direct reflection of our effectiveness as educators.

Form Four students at Michinda Secondary School in Elburgon, Nakuru County are searched ahead of the KCSE exams on November 6, 2023. Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

"We need to reflect on our practices and consider that perhaps we need to address certain issues. If we ask you to be in the container twice, that's a significant signal and we should take note of it," he said.

"Children should be allowed to be children, and part of the problem might be that we've been defining too much for them. Last week, we had a successful run, and I look forward to more success. Despite the rainy weather, let's work together," he added.

Mrs Nancy Mbui, a KCSE supervisor at Turima Day and Boarding Mixed Secondary School in Tharaka Constituency, Tharaka-Nithi County , crosses the flooded Munyari River on November 6, 2023. Photo credit: Alex Njeru | Nation Media Group

The PS revealed that this year has seen an increased collaborative effort to ensure the safety and prosperity of the community's children. Several agencies have come together to tackle the problems caused by individuals who have troubled the young residents, resulting in the arrest of several offenders. This collective effort sends a powerful message of commitment to the welfare of the community's youngest members.

Police officers escort a centre manager, Solomon Mengere, with examination papers as he arrives at Michinda Secondary School in Elburgon, Nakuru County on November 6, 2023. Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

"This year we are better connected with several agencies. We've arrested several people who have been causing trouble with our children and we're committed to ensuring that our children have a safe and carefree environment. I want our children to be confident in their abilities and strive for better results while maintaining their integrity," he said.

Imelda Barasa second (right), Director of Examinations Administration at the Kenya National Examinations Council, accompanied by Paul Kibet third (right), Director of Secondary Education at the Ministry of Education, during the distribution of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examination materials to centre managers of various secondary schools in Turbo Sub-County, Uasin Gishu County, from a container in Eldoret town on November 6, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Meanwhile, some 52,958 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidates in the Coast started their exams as rains continue to pound different parts of the region.

Opening and distribution of KCPE papers in Siaya. The container was opened at 6am. Photo credit: Kasim Adinasi | Nation Media Group

"We are hoping that the weather will not affect the KCSE examinations. But everything has been put in place to ensure that there are no hiccups. We have screened the teachers and they are ready to deliver," said the TSC boss.

Centre managers picking up exam materials at the Kisumu Central DCC office. Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

However, Coast Regional Education Director Lucas Kangongo said despite the heavy rains that have been pelting the country since Friday, the Ministry of Education was ready.

Centre managers collect KCSE exam papers on November 6, 2023. Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

Two helicopters have been deployed in the Coast region to assist in the dispatch of examination materials after some examination centres became inaccessible.

Examination supervisors in Galole Constituency, Tana River County, on board a helicopter to take exams to schools cut off by floods. Photo credit: Stephen Oduor | Nation Media Group

A helicopter carrying exams to Ndura and Majengo secondary schools in Galole Constituency, Tana River County, which have been cut off by floods. Photo credit: Stephen Oduor | Nation Media Group

"We took action before the situation became more difficult. In Tana River, there was a lot of rain and some examination centres were inaccessible so we had to seek assistance from the Kenya National Examination Council who deployed two helicopters to Tana River," said the Education boss.

Mr Kangongo said Tana Delta was also affected, forcing the Ministry of Education to relocate two examination centres to a safer area.

He said 53 operational containers have been opened and the national examinations have been successfully dispatched to 253 examination centres.

In Taita Taveta, the County Director of Education, Mr Khalif Hirey, said the devolved unit has adequate security and logistics to ensure a smooth and credible examination process.

"So far so good. Chemistry is the first paper and no major challenges have been reported. We will be able to overcome the challenges as they arise. We are confident that our candidates are well prepared," he said.

The examination ends on November 24.