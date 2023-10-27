KPSEA, last KCPE candidates ready for this year’s examinations

A total of 1,415,315 candidates held rehearsals for the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination yesterday, marking the end of the 8-4-4 primary school system after nearly four decades.

KCPE and the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) examinations will be done simultaneously from Monday to Wednesday.

For 38 years, the national test saw cut-throat competition that was largely blamed for cheating.

All eyes and ears will be on who makes history by topping the last KCPE edition as officials concluded delivery of materials to examination centres yesterday.

Nyanza Regional Commissioner, Flora Mworoa, said the 4,933 KCPE and KPSEA centres are ready to host the candidates.

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa distributes success cards to KCPE 2023 candidates at Daisy Special School in Kakamega town on October 25, 2023. He also donated personal items for the exams including card boards. Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

She added that some learners would also sit the examinations at other centres outside the schools.

“I want to let you know that we are fully prepared for the examinations. Security is adequate at our examination stations,” the administrator said.

Ms Mworoa assured parents and learners in schools on the Kisumu-Kericho border of improved security, following unrest in Sondu that led to several deaths and many injuries.

The government has deployed police officers on the Kisumu-Kericho counties border, she said.

Nakuru County has 58,862 pupils sitting the KPSEA examination across 1,134 centres and 63,012 for KCPE at 1,029 stations .

At least 100 candidates will sit the KCPE examination at Radiance Academy in Nakuru County.

Radiance Academy Director, Mercy Kibe, said the candidates reported for rehearsals and are ready for the tests.

“We have prepared our learners sufficiently and believe they are prepared. We have high hopes in the class since the children have been performing well,” Ms Kibe said.

At Roots Academy in Gilgil, some 250 candidates will sit KCPE while 228 registered for KPSEA examinations.

However, one KPSEA examination candidate died a month ago.

“Our learners are motivated as we prepared them adequately. Our school will have 25 invigilators, two centre managers and two supervisors,” a senior teacher said.

An invigilator inspects Standard Eight candidates at Rosebuds School in Elburgon, Nakuru County, during rehearsals on October 27. The Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KEPSEA) examinations begin on Monday next week. Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

At Gilgil Hills School, some 136 candidates will sit KCPE while 119 enrolled for the KPSEA tests.

Gilgil Hills School Principal, Joseph Kihato, said the pupils have been prepared socially and psychologically for the national tests.

Candidates in Molo Sub-County were advised by examination supervisors and invigilators to take precautions as they write the papers.

Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) Chief Executive, David Njeng’ere, advised the children not join groups in social media platforms like Telegram, Instagram or WhatsApp that entice them to access unauthorised information regarding the tests.

“The government is monitoring sites purporting to assist candidates in cheating and involvement in such activities can lead to cancellation of your examination results,” reads part of the letter by Dr Njeng’ere.

At DEB Primary School in Elburgon, Nakuru County, three examination rooms have been set aside for Standard Eight and Grade Six candidates from Rosebud School.

DEB Primary will host Rosebud School candidates since the latter did not have the required number of children to be registered as a Knec centre.

Nyandarua County Education Director, Philip Wambua, told pupils not to be involved in cheating and other examination malpractices.

A total of 554 KPSEA and KCPE examination candidates will sit the tests at Hill School Eldoret in Uasin Gishu County.

“We thank God that all the candidates registered will sit the examinations. Our 288 Grade Six and 266 Standard Eight candidates took part in the rehearsals. We are ready for the tests,” school head Hesborn Ngaira said.

Nandi Education chief, Harrison Muriuki, said the schools and candidates are ready for the national examinations.

“Rehearsals were conducted and supervisors, invigilators and security are ready for the exercise,” Mr Muriuki told journalists in Kapsabet.

The rehearsal went on smoothly in most schools in insecurity hit Kerio Valley, with Rift Valley Regional Coordinator Abdi Hassan guaranteeing candidates of their safety.

“Personnel have been deployed to banditry-prone areas to deal with lawlessness. The children will sit the examinations without interruption,” Mr Abdi said in Marigat, Baringo County.

In West Pokot, County Commissioner Apollo Okello said the candidates would sit the examinations without fear of attack.

“We have put measures in place to ensure the national examinations proceed without hitches. General Service Unit (GSU) and Anti-Stock Theft Unit officers are patrolling in the region to maintain security. We will ensure the national examinations end smoothly,” Mr Okello said in Kapenguria.

Like other regions, the KCPE and KPSEA rehearsals in schools in the Turkwel Belt, Masol, Chepokokoh, Kamulogon, Kamelei, Tapach and on the Kenya-Uganda border were smooth.

Mr Okello said teachers and security officers involved in examination malpractices would face the law.

Coast Regional Education Director, Lucas Chebet, said 126,295 candidates would sit the KCPE examination.

Mr Chebet said security would be beefed up in Mombasa, Kilifi, Lamu, Kwale, Tana River and Taita Taveta counties during the examination period.

“There are 2,019 centres and 83 containers,” the regional education boss said .



