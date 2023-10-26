Soldiers to protect candidates after raid on school

The central government has deployed soldiers to battle-ravaged Baringo County following Tuesday’s siege by armed criminals on Kapindasum Primary School to supplement security officers in guarding 227 Grade Six and Class Eight exam candidates.

The attack began with an ambush on General Service Unit (GSU) officers who were on a routine patrol, before the bandits advanced towards the school.

The fierce exchange of fire that lasted six hours forced learners and their teachers to hide in classrooms for safety.

County Commissioner Sangolo Kutwa said the military officers will be pitch camp at the school until the learners complete their national exams next week.

“Security has been beefed up and we assure the learners of their safety. The military will work with police units and over 10 police reservists. An armoured police vehicle will also be on standby,” said Mr Kutwa.

Meanwhile, tensions are high in West Pokot County after two people were shot dead by bandits in Chepiririch.

Confirming the incident, Ombolion Chief Joseph Korkimul said the attackers sprayed bullets on a truck that was ferrying water to the Romo gold mines, killng the driver and one of six other occupants who were on board.

Three passengers sustained gunshot injuries and were rushed to Kapenguria County Referral Hospital for treatment.

West Pokot County Commissioner Apollo Okello condemned the incident, saying, police officers are on the ground pursuing the bandits.