Bandits surround primary school and GSU camp in Baringo
Panic gripped the insecure Kapindasum village in Baringo South sub-county on Tuesday after bandits attacked General Service Unit officers (GSU) on a routine patrol.
A fierce gun battle ensued between the armed attackers and the security officers, which reportedly lasted for more than two hours.
Arabal location chief William Koech said the bandits had surrounded Kapindasum Primary School and the neighbouring GSU camp.
Gunfire is still continuing.
The incident comes barely three weeks after bandits fired shots at Kapindasum Primary School as pupils were going to lunch.
The school reopened this year after being closed since 2019 due to incessant attacks.
More to follow...