How to check 2023 KCSE results

Education Cabinet Secretary, Ezekiel Machogu has announced changes on how candidates and parents will access the results for the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (Kcpe) henceforth.

Unlike the previous years where the results would be easily accessed via a text message, candidates will now get the information from their respective schools. Also, the same can be gotten through the Kenya National Examination (Knec) website or directly through the following link - https://results.knec.ac.ke.

“You will be required to enter your candidate’s index number and the name(s) as per the registration data for the 2023 KCSE examination. The results will be available immediately after this exercise. I now declare the 2023 KCSE Examination results officially released, and wish all the candidates the best in their future academic journey,” CS Machogu said.

However, the ghosts that faced the delay in the release of the Kenya Certificate of Primary Examinations (Kcpe) results last December have come back to haunt the Ministry. As of 11:30 am, several Kenyans had already raised an alarm saying the issued URL link was inaccessible.

This change in obtaining results comes following a national uproar last November when several errors were recorded shortly after releasing the last Kcpe results.

Knec admitted to the irregularities saying it received appeals over errors in results gotten through the short SMS code that was provided by the Ministry of Education.

“It was brought to the attention of KNEC that results for some candidates had a misalignment of the marks and grades in Kiswahili as they were placed at the Kenyan Sign Language,” KNEC CEO David Njengere said.

Other faults noted included cases where the grades in Science and Social Studies and Religious Education were truncated incorrectly and were missing the plus (+) and minus (-) signs as expected.

The examination body however said that all results in its portal were accurate and that the only affected candidates were those who accessed theirs through the SMS short code.

Dr Njengere said the discrepancies were due to “configuration issues,” and added that the Council had already raised the concerns with the SMS service provider for prompt corrections.

The Council also revealed that it had received a lot of queries from candidates with low marks in some subjects like English and Kiswahili and after reviewing all the appeals, found that some 133 candidates were affected.

“These cases have all been addressed and results for the affected candidates updated appropriately,” Dr Njengere said.