Kingpin debate in Ruto’s Rift Valley backyard divides politicians

As President William Ruto struggles to revive the ailing economy, undercurrents in his Rift Valley backyard have been brewing over 2032 succession politics.

Politicians from his backyard are already jostling to identify a successor among them.

It is emerging that the contest is about the North and the South Rift in a realignment that has been gaining currency by the day.

Rift Valley has produced two Presidents – former President Daniel Moi, who served for 24 years, and now Dr Ruto.

The late President and Dr Ruto are both from North Rift.

The South Rift, inhabited by the populous Kipsigis sub-tribe, therefore, has not had a politician at the apex of the country’s political leadership

Those eyeing to succeed Dr Ruto include Roads Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen to the centre and Emurrua Dikirr MP Johana Ng’eno.

When King Charles III was in Kenya for a state visit recently, Dr Ruto alluded to the fight subtly.

“I did inform His Majesty earlier that in Kenya, there is a concept called kingpin and there is a contest for kingpins around Kenya; different regions have different kingpins. And there is a vicious contest for this kingpin position which amounts to not so much,” Dr Ruto said.

Speaking on Kass FM radio station during a morning talk show on December 20, Mr Murkomen rubbished the kingpin debate.

“This debate is being peddled around by idlers,” said Mr Murkomen.

“I have no interest in the kingpin debate that has been started by some idlers. My interest is to deliver on the mandate given to me by the President. I do not harbour any political ambitions in the next general election as I still want to serve in the Cabinet after the 2027 general election,” the Roads CS said.

Kipchumba Murkomen (second right), Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok (right), Emurrua Dikirr MP Johana Ngeno (left) and Christopher Langat on February 12, 2021. Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

Some Cabinet Secretaries from the Rift Valley region like Florence Bore (Labour and Social Protection), Davis Chirchir (Energy), Simon Chelugui (Cooperatives) and Soipan Tuya (Forestry and Environment), and Zacharia Njeru (Water, Sanitation and Irrigation) have steered off the debate.

Majority Whip in the National Assembly Silvanus Osoro, the South Mugirango MP, caused quite a stir at Bomet Green Stadium when he waded into the debate, bringing to a premature end a National Government Affirmative Action Fund function organised by Bomet Woman Representative Linet Chepkorir.

“Succession politics should not arise now as there will be major political realignments in the future and new and old players coming to the scene,” said Mr Osoro.

Mr Osoro had to cut short his speech as the meeting turned chaotic and politicians being forced to flee as they were pelted with stones as hundreds of youth who said they were offended by the position the MP took on the matter turned rowdy.

“Politicians should tread carefully when they come to Bomet and the South Rift.

They should not wade into regional politics without understanding the undercurrents and the import of their statements on the matter,” said Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok.

The economy

He claimed that Mr Murkomen was engaging in local politics and undermining him in his backyard instead of serving the people and rolling out development projects.

On November 19, Mr Ng’eno took a bold step and told Dr Ruto in Sotik to keep off the debate.

“The local politics should not bother you, Mr President. Leave that to us and focus on national politics, fixing the economy, and rolling out development to the benefit of Kenyans,” Mr Ng’eno said.