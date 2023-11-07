Rift Valley divided house in Ruto succession battle

Something is afoot in the Rift Valley. It has the undercurrents of a looming political reorganisation, but if the goings-on will lead to a seismic shift in the region's leadership structure ahead of the 2032 General Election remains to be seen.

At stake is the succession of President William Ruto, who, should he win the 2027 re-election battle, will be serving his second and final term.

More poignantly for the region's leaders, he will be leaving a gaping hole in the context of the community's kingpin and it will be a free-for-all for up-and-comers who are seeking to inherit the mantle as the leading political voice in the Rift Valley.

The political jostling has already kicked off a war-of-words in a clash pitting governors and MPs against Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, who is emerging as a powerful force close to the President.

Former Council of Governors chairman Isaac Ruto, Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot and Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago stand out as frontrunners in the succession race, alongside Cabinet Secretaries Davis Chirchir (Energy), Florence Bore (Labour and Social Protection), Simion Chelugui (Cooperatives) and Mr Murkomen.

What started as muted murmurs in the South Rift early this year degenerated into ugly spats in public functions and has snowballed to a regional contest, sucking in other leaders from the North and Central Rift.

Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ngeno is seen as the architect of the debate, which has also drawn in Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok and his Kericho counterpart Erick Mutai.

Mr Ngeno accused unnamed people of working for the downfall of elected leaders in Bomet, Kericho, Nakuru and Narok, so as to advance their own interests.

“We want to make it clear that, as a region, we will remain united and defeat all who are out to divide us. We have a huge stake in this government, having voted for it almost to a man,” he said.

Nandi Senator Kiprotich Cherargei and Woman Rep Cynthia Muge are the latest to take on Mr Murkomen over allocation of resources under the roads docket in the Rift Valley region.

“I will not be gagged on matters relating to infrastructure development in Nandi County and other regions,” Mr Cherargei said.

“I appeal to President Ruto to rein in his cabinet secretaries who are engaged in politics with an eye on the 2032 succession. They are causing political divisions that will cost him [Dr Ruto] the 2027 re-election battle,” Prof Barchok said.

Baringo North MP Joseph Makilap is among several legislators who have backed Mr Ngeno on his allegations regarding perceived injustices meted out against the region in terms of resource allocation.

Dr Mutai said the people will rally behind President Ruto, but they will not side with ministers who undermine elected leaders in the South Rift region.

“We have the numbers and all we are asking for is respect for our leaders. Those out to cause political divisions in the region will be rejected. CSs should stick to their roles and leave politics to us,” Dr Mutai said.

Mr Murkomen has, however, come out to defend himself against the allegations and called for an end to the debate about the region’s kingpin.

“This is nonsense. Is there an election around the corner? We still have nine years under President Ruto before realignments start. We should stop this debate,” Mr Murkomen said.

He appeared most irked by Mr Cherargei’s assertion that the CS had engaged in skewed allocation of resources and allegedly given tenders to a clique of friends.

“This claim by Senator Cherargei that we have given outsiders tenders to build roads in Nandi County is all nonsense as our people are also doing business elsewhere,” Mr Murkomen said.

Mr Nelson Koech, the Belgut MP said :“Talk of the region’s next kingpin is premature, uncalled for and in bad taste as we have Dr Ruto as the de facto leader in the Rift Valley apart from his being the President.”

“Instead of wasting time with this debate, we should be fighting for development. The people need industries, water, roads and general infrastructure projects that can create employment opportunities and spur economic growth,” Mr Koech said.

National Assembly Majority Whip Silvanus Osoro caused a stir at Bomet Green Stadium when he waded into the Rift Valley kingpin debate, bringing to a premature end a National Government Affirmative Action Fund function organised by Bomet Woman Representative Linet Chepkorir.