How Ruto, Raila paths could cross after heated 2022 polls

President William Ruto and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga’s paths could cross after their closely contested presidential run last year, that left the country divided, resulting in deadly anti-government protests.

The conclusion of the bi-partisan report this month is likely to bridge the gap between the government and the opposition, as both camps are expected to rally their troops in Parliament to approve the proposals.

This will be in stark contrast to the past few months when legislators from both camps clashed during the passage of the Finance Bill, which the opposition insisted as anti-people.

But even as Dr Ruto and Mr Odinga gear up for a close working relationship to address the pertinent issues affecting the country, this closing of ranks could have far-reaching political ramifications in both camps.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, for instance, has been opposed to any talks with Mr Odinga, and the results of the bi-partisan talks would put him in a precarious political situation as the President will have to bring Mr Odinga on board to ensure the approval and subsequent implementation of the report.

Some Azimio legislators, who have also aligned themselves with the President, could also find themselves isolated as Mr Odinga’s working relationship with the Head of State would water down their influence in government circles.

The National Dialogue Committee has been negotiating on six issues—outstanding constitutional matters, electoral justice, entrenchment of funds in the Constitution, establishment of State offices, fidelity to the political parties and cost of living.

The team, co-chaired by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and National Assembly Majority leader Kimani Ichung’wah, has since agreed on the two-thirds gender rule, entrenchment of the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary and establishment of the office of the official opposition leader, as well as fidelity to political parties.

They have also agreed on formation of a new team to pick the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson and six commissioners.

Even though Mr Odinga’s camp favours a referendum to implement the proposals by the committee, while Kenya Kwanza supports a parliamentary initiative, sources within the team told Daily Nation that they are pushing for a compromise to have “a cost-effective process that is not divisive owing to the current tough economic times”.

This would mean avoiding the referendum route, which government operatives fear “would balkanise the country”.

The committee has set November 22 as the deadline for the submission of the report, a crucial date that will shape the country’s political path.

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka (left) and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah during the signing of the bipartisan talks framework agreement on August 29,2023. Photo credit: Wildred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

Mr Odinga has appeared to tone down his attacks against President Ruto’s administration to give dialogue a chance, and even attended the Tuesday State banquet for King Charles III and Queen Camilla at State House, Nairobi, drawing the country’s attention to his possible camaraderie with the President.

Some of Mr Odinga’s allies have , however, insisted that the Orange Democratic Movement leader was the King’s guest at the State banquet, downplaying any involvement of the Head of State in the invitation.

But this is contrary to the past when the ODM leader avoided State House despite President Ruto hosting high-profile guests.

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi argues that Mr Odinga was at State House on Tuesday “as a guest of the King, leader of the Opposition and a friend of the Royal family,” adding that it had nothing to do with the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Already, the Head of Civil Service Felix Koskei, a high ranking official in President Ruto’s administration, has given indication that the Head of State is keen on working with Mr Odinga in future political formations.

During his recent visit to Rarieda in Siaya County, Mr Koskei said the Luo and Kalenjin communities had no choice but to work together.

“Our relationship and bond is God-sent and goes back to more than 1,000 years ago and that is why we may go here and there but eventually come together,” Mr Koskei said.

He explained that the two communities are Nilotes with almost similar languages and the fact that they have been neighbours for a long time, trading fish, crops and milk together, only shows that they are interdependent and cannot live without each other.

“I do not want to talk much because of my position, but you already understand what I am saying. Let us be one and work together,” said Mr Koskei.

President Ruto, while visiting the region last month, also hinted at a fresh reunion with Mr Odinga, recalling their past working relationship in ODM.

The Head of State said he was Mr Odinga’s confidant when they worked together in ODM in the past, and now that he is President, their plans had started bearing fruits.

“Si mnajua ata mimi nilikuwa ODM siku moja, si mnajua ata mimi nilikuwa mtu ya Baba, lakini si mnajua siku hizi kwa sababu mimi ni Rais, Baba amekuwa tena mtu yangu, sasa shida iko wapi? Si maneni iko namna hiyo,” (You all know that I was in ODM at one point, you know I was Baba’s (Mr Odinga’s) confidant, you know now that I’m the President, he has become my associate, where is the problem? That’s how things are),” President Ruto declared.

He went on: “You know I have voted for Agwambo (Mr Odinga), yet he has never voted for me. Now I’m waiting for him in 2027.”

Kisumu Woman Representative Ruth Odinga, Mr Odinga’s younger sister, on Thursday said that the ODM leader’s suspension of the anti-government protests to give dialogue a chance was an act of statesmanship, but told off those expecting Mr Odinga to call for a return to the streets due to the tough economic times.

“The issue of the economy is not about Raila Odinga, but an issue that affects all Kenyans. Therefore, nobody should wait for him to call for mass protests because many times this happens, he is accused of having selfish interests. Let those who feel affected by the economy leave Raila alone and march to the streets on their own,” Ms Odinga told the Nation yesterday.

ODM National Treasurer Timothy Bosire said going back to the streets is not the right way to go.

Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo believes President Ruto had become “very desperate that’s why Koskei is talking of a handshake with Raila.”