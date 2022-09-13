Politics

End of fuel, Unga subsidies

President William Ruto has announced that his administration will seek alternative economic methods to bring down the cost of living other than subsidies.

Speaking during his inaugural speech as the fifth President of Kenya at the Moi International sports Centre Kasarani on Tuesday, President Ruto said fuel and food subsidies had not borne any fruit, noting that the fuel subsidy alone cost taxpayers a total of Sh144 billion, with Sh60 billion being used in the last four months.

Check out our other coverage of President William Ruto's inauguration below:

President Ruto's 13 key directives on first day of power

William Ruto sworn in as Kenya's fifth president

Aliko Dangote, Africa's richest man, attends Ruto inauguration

President Ruto changes social media bios after taking oath

Excitement, expectations in Kasarani ahead of Ruto's swearing-in

Live updates from Ruto's swearing-in ceremony at Kasarani Stadium

Watch Ruto's swearing-in live

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.