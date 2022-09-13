Aliko Dangote, Africa's richest man, attends Ruto inauguration

Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote is among the VIPs attending President-elect William Ruto's inauguration ceremony at Kasarani International Stadium today.

Mr Dangote, who is also Africa's richest man, was spotted on the dais among the dignitaries and top Kenyan politicians who came to spectate the event.

The Nigerian tycoon has previously tried to invest in Kenya by planning to build a cement factory in the local market. His firm Dangote Cement, however, delayed its entry into the Kenyan market without giving the reasons for the change of plans.

But in a reported conversation with Kenyan journalist Jeff Koinange, he allegedly revealed that he shelved plans to extend his vast business empire to Kenya after being put off by top decision makers in the country whom he has described as “more corrupt than Nigerians.”