Excitement, expectations in Kasarani ahead of Ruto's swearing-in

Just three hours before the inauguration, excited Kenyans thronged into Kasarani National Stadium, and filled its 60,000 capacity to the brim.

Carrying flags and trumpets, excited Kenyans lit and waved their flashlights in the early hours, while whistling and dancing to a new regime that will be installed by noon.

Among them was Sarah Wanjiru and Margaret Nyaguthie, neighbors from Nyahururu, who travelled to the Capital to witness the inauguration of Dr William Ruto and Rigathi Gachagua as President and Deputy President

Vendors selling Dr William Ruto's portraits. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo I Nation Media Group

"We came here yesterday to celebrate the win of Dr Ruto, and to witness him being given the tools of power. I am truly happy," Ms Wanjiru, a mama mboga, said.

Ms Nyaguthie, a farmer praised the incoming President, saying that he understands the common hustler, and that he will pave way for small business owners to thrive.

"We will get market for our products, income to send our children to school. Our people who are well known as mama mboga will also prosper. We will become rich," she said.

Besides reducing the cost of fertiliser, Ms Nyaguthie said the incoming government should save them from CBC, which she says is expensive, time consuming and draining.

Kenya Defence force preparing to perform at Kasarani Stadium during the inauguration of Dr William Ruto as the 5th President. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo I Nation Media Group

For Caleb Wafula, a Tranz Nzoia resident, the swearing in of Dr Ruto will usher a new era in the history of the country.

"We have been praying for this day. A Ruto presidency means that we will have a lower cost of living and our life's will change in a big way because he is one of us," he said.

His sentiments were echoed by Edwin Kipkoskei, a businessman, who said that the era of Dr Ruto portents good tidings for the common mwananchi.

" Dr Ruto promised to elevate the economy from the lower cadre going up. By elevating businesspeople, farmers and grocery vendors, he will lift the economy. I expect that he will fulfill his promise," said Mr Kipkoskei.

Members of the public arriving at Kasarani National Stadium ahead of inauguration of Dr William Ruto. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo I Nation Media Group

Michael Saina from Eldoret, said he is urgently waiting for the incoming government to lower the cost of living, the cost of agricultural products and fuel to make life easier for the common mwananchi.

For Isaac Arusei, a resident from Uasin Gishu County, the inauguration was a must attend, as a villager who grew up in Ziwa village, where Dr Ruto studied in his earlier years.

On Monday evening, he hit the road, arriving at the stadium at 2am on Tuesday.

"We came here in numbers, squeezed in through the crowds and got stepped on, so much so that my friend's shoes got spoilt and he had to leave them at the gate. He walked into the stadium with only his socks on," he says pointing to his friend's feet.

Dr Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua are expected to be sworn into office by noon today, just eight days after their win was upheld by the Supreme Court.